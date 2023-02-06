Read full article on original website
Related
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Airport Making Changes To Parking System Starting Wednesday
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is making changes to its parking system starting Wednesday. A news release from the airport says this is part of their plan to improve customers experience and has been working to update it. Customers who are parking can expect a cashless system...
FOX 21 Online
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens
DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
UPDATE: Duluth Police Update Public On Individual Who Barricaded Himself At Greysolon Apartments
In an update shared with the public Monday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department shared that the individual who had barricaded themself in an apartment eventually surrendered peacefully. In the update, the department noted that after four hours of negotiating with the individual, the tactical response team breached the door where...
WDIO-TV
Girls prep hockey section seedings released
Sunday the girls high school hockey section seedings were released. In Wisconsin, Superior earned the one seed in Section 1 and has a first round bye. Hayward is the three seed and hosts Medford Thursday February 16. In Minnesota action Proctor/Hermantown has earned the one seed and the bye in...
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
Comments / 0