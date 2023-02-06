ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Airport Making Changes To Parking System Starting Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is making changes to its parking system starting Wednesday. A news release from the airport says this is part of their plan to improve customers experience and has been working to update it. Customers who are parking can expect a cashless system...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Girls prep hockey section seedings released

Sunday the girls high school hockey section seedings were released. In Wisconsin, Superior earned the one seed in Section 1 and has a first round bye. Hayward is the three seed and hosts Medford Thursday February 16. In Minnesota action Proctor/Hermantown has earned the one seed and the bye in...
DULUTH, MN

