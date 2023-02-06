Read full article on original website
Light rail riders frustrated by broken escalators, elevators at stations
Frustrated Link light rail riders say they have had it with escalators and elevators at light rail stations that don’t work.
myedmondsnews.com
After hearing from concerned residents, council moves closer to approving traffic cameras in school zones
After hearing testimony regarding speeding drivers who pose a safety hazard to students walking to and from Westgate Elementary School, the Edmonds City Council agreed to move forward with a proposal to install automated traffic safety cameras in four school zones. Councilmembers voted to place a resolution — presented by...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle permanently eases approval process for small changes to its roster of 480 (and growing) landmark buildings
The Seattle City Council voted 8-0 Tuesday to keep approvals on small changes to designated landmarks in the hands of city staff. The mayor’s office legislation will keep in place changes made during the pandemic to handle “minor alterations” on the city’s growing roster of protected landmark buildings like signage, awnings, storefront renovations and building systems upgrades with administrative review by city staff.
Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes
Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light. A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still...
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
waterlandblog.com
Ground broken for 334 units of new affordable housing at Redondo Heights
Photo: Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell; King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer; King County Executive Dow Constantine; MSC CEO Robin Corak; Representative Jamila Taylor, WA State Legislature; and SRI President Len Brannen. Photo Credit: Mel Ponder Photography. More affordable housing is coming to Federal Way, as ground was broken on...
PLANetizen
Seattle Historic District Could Remove Street Dining
The popular outdoor dining patios created during the pandemic in Seattle’s Ballard Avenue Landmark District could be going away, if the district’s board has its way, reports Ray Dubicki in The Urbanist. Despite widespread community support, some board members see the eateries as an eyesore that “defile the...
theregistryps.com
Southwest Design Review Board Moves Forward a Proposal for a 100-Unit Assisted Living Facility in Seattle
A proposal for a new assisted living facility in Seattle took another step toward completion. During an Early Design Guidance meeting on Thursday, the Southwest Design Review Board voted to move the project forward to the master use permit phase. The project is a five-story, 100-unit assisted living facility with retail and would be part of the Living Building Pilot Program, according to project information.
theregistryps.com
320-Unit Development Planned for Seattle’s South Lake Union Approved at EDG Meeting
South Lake Union, which rarely experiences a lack of development activity, has another project on the way. At an Early Design Guidance (EDG) meeting on Feb. 1, Seattle’s West Design Review Board approved a proposed 320-unit high-rise residential tower to proceed to the next stage of the city’s design review board.
King County and City of Seattle announce update to employee vaccine mandate
As a condition of employment, King County and City of Seattle employees will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19, according to a media release. The announcement is effective Monday. According to the media release, King County and the City of Seattle officials have used the latest recommendations from Public Health to inform their decisions, including the 2021 requirement that all county and city employees, contractors, and volunteers show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to recent lower levels of community spread of the virus and hospitalizations having remained at lower levels, officials believe the overall risk was low enough to lift the mandate.
Tri-City Herald
Want to fix WA’s housing crisis? Allow denser development in these single-family areas | Opinion
“Middle housing” is a very mild descriptor for one of the most contentious and significant public policy battles being waged in Olympia. The term refers to duplexes, townhouses and other similar housing types. But the fight is all about our state’s housing crisis, local control of land use and a growing acknowledgment that one of the basic pillars of our growth management approach has failed.
Starting Monday, the COVID vaccine mandate will be dropped in Seattle and King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.
Seattle’s ‘Howe Street Stairs’ location of alleged female assaults
Emily, a woman who frequently jogs throughout Seattle, said she was punched in the face during her run near Capitol Hill’s “Howe Street Stairs” Friday morning. She said a stranger was staring at her and when she passed him, he followed her, grabbed her, and assaulted her.
southseattleemerald.com
MOHAI’s New Exhibit Celebrates PNW Black Architects
Meet the Black architects who designed our skylines. From Feb. 4 through April 30, 2023, the Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) will exhibit “From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers,” highlighting the historical, as well as contemporary, talent of Black architects across the country, and particularly within the Pacific Northwest. The exhibit was created by the Museum of Science and Industry (MSCI) in Chicago and codeveloped with the Black Heritage Society of Washington State.
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Rare Society Steakhouse opens first Washington location in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash., February 8,2023—The San Diego-born open-flame steakhouse, Rare Society, opens its fourth location in Mill Creek today, February 8, the first location outside California, featuring a menu of Santa Maria-style grilled meats inspired by vintage Las Vegas steakhouses. Mill Creek is first of an estimated 15 locations opening throughout the U.S. over the next five years by Trust Restaurant Group.
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at Seattle encampment under I-5
SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to an encampment fire under Interstate 5 Friday morning. The fire started inside an encampment at 10th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District area. A KOMO News photographer captured footage of the fire and smoke billowing up from the encampment.
kentreporter.com
Three vehicles go over an embankment near Kent, Auburn
Four people escaped injury and one person sustained minor injuries when three vehicles went over an embankment late Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 in unincorporated King County near Kent and Auburn. Puget Sound Fire responded at about 11:19 a.m. to the incident at 55th Avenue South and South 272nd Street, according...
kpq.com
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
