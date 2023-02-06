ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

KCBY

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Coos County Sheriff's Office seeking tips on stolen 'sand buggy'

Early Friday evening, at 4:00 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen sand buggy and its utility trailer. The sand buggy is described as a 1969 VW, Meyers Manx Buggy, with roll cage and paddle tires. The buggy is described as 'Barney Purple.' The trailer is said to be an 8x10 utility trailer, colored as a black metal, with wood deck and metal siding.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
SALEM, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CONTACT TWO MEN WITH WARRANTS

Roseburg Police contacted two men with warrants Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at 1:40 a.m. officers talked to a 35-year old in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, knowing that probable cause existed to detain him. He was held for warrants for first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Meet 'Maz,' the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Meet the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department, "Maz," the 18-month old Dutch Shepard!. Mazikeen and her handler, Officer Caleb Wiscock, completed an intensive four week training course earning certification through the Oregon Police Canine Association, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Volunteers needed to clean up after homeless camps in Bay Area park

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Bay Area Beautification, a Coos County non-profit group, is looking for volunteers for its next project this weekend. The group is returning to Ferry Road Park on Saturday, cleaning up trash and abandoned homeless camps throughout the park. "It was quite a big success,...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov

(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS

A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
ROSEBURG, OR

