KCBY
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
kpic
Police: Man arrested after breaking and entering residence, victim beaten with metal pipe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Early Wednesday, at 12:37 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Two Mile Lane, just south of Bandon. Sgt. S Moore with CCSO responded to the scene, where they learned that the suspect,...
kpic
Coos County Sheriff's Office seeking tips on stolen 'sand buggy'
Early Friday evening, at 4:00 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen sand buggy and its utility trailer. The sand buggy is described as a 1969 VW, Meyers Manx Buggy, with roll cage and paddle tires. The buggy is described as 'Barney Purple.' The trailer is said to be an 8x10 utility trailer, colored as a black metal, with wood deck and metal siding.
Salem police begin requiring body cameras, but Portland officers are still camera free
Starting soon, all Salem police patrols and detectives working in the field will be equipped with body cameras, officials announced Wednesday.
VIDEO: Man arrested after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep
A wanted Oregon man has been taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a Coos Bay car dealership, stole an SUV, drove it through the business’s garage door and sped away on Highway 101 as police officers looked on.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
kptv.com
Surveillance video shows man drive Jeep through dealership garage door in Coos Bay, Oregon
A crew member remains missing and two others were rescued from crab boat that sank near Willapa Bay in southwest Washington on Sunday evening. Chocolate for Congo returns for a 10th year to help communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo thrive. New bill would create sustainable source of funding...
kpic
One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
Police: Salem man stabs driver repeatedly in parking lot, attempts second carjacking
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man involved in two attempted carjacking incidents Monday after the man stabbed a driver with a knife, according to authorities. Salem police arrested Roberto Carlos Chacon, 34, at a Walmart on Lancaster Drive after police say he attempted to enter a car while the owners were parked at […]
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CONTACT TWO MEN WITH WARRANTS
Roseburg Police contacted two men with warrants Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at 1:40 a.m. officers talked to a 35-year old in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, knowing that probable cause existed to detain him. He was held for warrants for first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
kpic
Over 288 grams of fentanyl seized by Douglas County authorities over 10-day period
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Throughout the end of January, detectives assigned to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted multiple investigations over a ten-day period involving individuals distributing fentanyl throughout the community. On January 19, 2023, DINT investigated a case which resulted in the seizure of approximately 53.8 grams of...
KVAL
Meet 'Maz,' the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Meet the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department, "Maz," the 18-month old Dutch Shepard!. Mazikeen and her handler, Officer Caleb Wiscock, completed an intensive four week training course earning certification through the Oregon Police Canine Association, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
KVAL
Volunteers needed to clean up after homeless camps in Bay Area park
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Bay Area Beautification, a Coos County non-profit group, is looking for volunteers for its next project this weekend. The group is returning to Ferry Road Park on Saturday, cleaning up trash and abandoned homeless camps throughout the park. "It was quite a big success,...
kpic
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
beachconnection.net
Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov
(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
kezi.com
OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS
A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
KVAL
Lebanon furniture store closed while fire crews search for 'potential fire'
Late Monday morning, Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to a structure fire in a furniture store at the Lebanon Plaza. According to officials, initial reports stated that there was smoke inside the store and that is was being evacuated. When crews arrived on scene officials say there was no sign...
