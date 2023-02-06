ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Golden Belt Humane Society warns of animal control impersonators in Great Bend

By Stephanie Nutt
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OPpJ_0keQWvwE00

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Golden Belt Humane Society (GBHS) is warning the public about animal control impersonators in the Great Bend community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROGA6_0keQWvwE00
Courtesy: Golden Belt Humane Society – Great Bend, Ks

“There have been reports of a male/female couple driving around in an unmarked Silver MiniVan type vehicle and/or a Silver Ford SUV approaching pet owners as local Animal Control Officers in the Great Bend area,” the Golden Belt Humane Society – Great Bend, Ks Facebook page said.

The GBHS says that whoever they are, they are not employed by the GBHS or are not contracted to provide any kind of animal control services for the Great Bend or Barton County areas.

The GBHS says the pictured Silver Ford SUV was used to allegedly remove a husky from a residence in Great Bend.

“This was from a post made to a buy-sell-trade group about the incident. It was never reported to Animal Control and may never have been reported to law enforcement to further investigate at the time of the incident,” said the GBHS.

The GBHS only has three working officers that provide 24/7 coverage.

“You may know two of us well, but some of you may not know our part-time ACO as well. HE has been a part of our team for over a year and fills in when needed,” said the GBHS.

The GBHS shared images of the new truck animal control officers are currently driving, as they have semi-retired their older animal control vehicle. They say they plan on getting their new vehicle marked appropriately as soon as possible.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfiEq_0keQWvwE00
    Courtesy: Golden Belt Humane Society – Great Bend, Ks
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JolLJ_0keQWvwE00
    Courtesy: Golden Belt Humane Society – Great Bend, Ks
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9Hrq_0keQWvwE00
    Courtesy: Golden Belt Humane Society – Great Bend, Ks
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xTlz_0keQWvwE00
    Courtesy: Golden Belt Humane Society – Great Bend, Ks
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RI0Yh_0keQWvwE00
    Courtesy: Golden Belt Humane Society – Great Bend, Ks
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zLcP_0keQWvwE00
    Courtesy: Golden Belt Humane Society – Great Bend, Ks

The GBHS says in the meantime if you are met by someone not driving the vehicle pictured above, they are not the local animal control authority.

“Please, try to get pictures of the person/people, vehicle and license plate and contact law enforcement immediately at 620-793-1920 or 911 if an emergency,” the GBHS says.

