HHSC announces replacement SNAP benefits due to winter storm
SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed due to the winter storm last week would need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments, the release said.
SNAP recipients who lost food during power outages can apply for replacement benefits
SNAP recipients from 67 Texas counties have until Feb. 28 to apply for replacement benefits. Residents of other counties must request benefits within 10 days after discovering their food was lost or destroyed. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients whose food was spoiled during Winter Storm Mara can...
Replacement SNAP benefits now available for recipients who lost food in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the recent winter storm and power outages, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) said on Wednesday. SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement food...
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement
Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement. In 2023, voters in Travis County can expect a November bond election that would go toward improving roads, parks and other facilities. The specific projects and cost estimate for the bond will be determined by a 15-member court-appointed Bond Advisory Committee, which will meet weekly to determine the county’s most critical needs.
Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
How to get help clearing fallen trees if you have increased needs after Central Texas ice storm
The Austin Disaster Relief Network is comprised of over 200 local churches and organizations with a mission of supporting people physically, emotionally and spiritually through disasters. Stephen Brewer, the organization’s Associate Director, said the organization's primary goal following the ice storm is on debris cleanup.
Attorney general warns against scams during winter storm recovery
Texans can report suspicious or fraudulent activity from contractors to the Texas Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-800-621-0508 or filing an online complaint. (Courtesy Unsplash) After the widespread ice storms in the first week of February, many Texans are cleaning up debris and repairing damaged property. Attorney General...
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Emergency Declaration Amid Winter Weather
Feb. 6, 2023- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency declaration in response to the ice storm that has impacted the state, causing property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. The Declaration covers Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. Abbot stated that additional counties could be...
Texas communities receive $73M to improve local roads, curb traffic fatalities
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes across the U.S. in 2021. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program aims to prevent traffic fatalities by improving roadway safety. (Courtesy U.S. Department of Transportation) The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $72.7 million to 28 cities, counties, tribes and planning organizations...
Williamson County Emergency Communications addresses dispatcher vacancies
Williamson County Emergency Communications has five vacancies in the department. (Courtesy Williamson County) While emergency call centers throughout the country face staffing shortages, Williamson County Emergency Communications has made a concerted effort to fill vacancies in recent years, department heads said during a Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting Feb. 7.
City of New Braunfels shows modest growth
From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
Travis County approves $3M contract for 200 shelters in Southeast Austin
Esperanza Community is a transitional shelter complex in Southeast Austin for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy The Other Ones Foundation) Travis County commissioners approved a $3 million supportive housing contract with The Other Ones Foundation at a Feb. 7 voting session. The contract provides funding for TOOF and people living on-site...
Bee Cave extends disaster declaration through March
Bee Cave City Council extended a disaster declaration for the city through March 28. (Courtesy Jenny Hoff) A declaration of disaster has been issued through March 28 for the city of Bee Cave. During a special City Council meeting Feb. 6, Bee Cave council members unanimously voted to extend the...
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Incoming stormy weather poses threat to ongoing power restoration in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Rounds of freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week brought Austin to a halt. Traffic accidents, downed trees and region-wide power outages were the largest impacts felt from this event, and in many neighborhoods, restoration is ongoing. Now this week, a cold front poses...
Texas Governor- Greg Abbott Declares, Additional SNAP Benefits will Be Extended
Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, officially declared that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments would be extended in cases of emergency or greater need. Millions of Americans all around the nation have benefited from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit by using it to purchase daily amounts...
Dripping Springs issues disaster declaration in response to winter storm aftermath
Ice accumulation on trees during February's winter storm caused broken limbs and branches around Dripping Springs. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs issued a disaster declaration Feb. 5 in response to the damages caused by the winter storm. This follows Hays County’s disaster declaration from Feb. 3 as it faces more...
