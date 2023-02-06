ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Bay, NY

Lewis County: Snowmobile strikes tree in West Turin

WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Icy conditions caused a snowmobile to crash into a tree on Trail C4C near Michigan Mills Road in the Town of West Turin, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the crash happened on Tuesday evening when...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Brief power outage scheduled for Fort Drum on Wednesday

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A brief power outage will affect the Fort Drum military installation on Wednesday, according to a post on Fort Drum’s social media. This outage will occur on February 8 around 4 a.m., officials said. However, according to the post, the outage will last...
FORT DRUM, NY
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested

MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
North Country schools running out of snow days in the middle of extreme winter

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s only the beginning of February but it has been a historic winter for the North Country. Between blizzards, frigid temperatures, icy roads and heavy lake effect, schools have been forced to close. Many districts had to use snow days back in November due to the massive early winter storm that brought feet of snow to the region.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
10th Mountain Division public affairs officer uses storytelling to continue her family’s legacy

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Using storytelling to promote inclusivity. This has been the career-long mission of United States Army Captain Veronica Bean. Captain Bean is a commanding public affairs officer stationed at Fort Drum. For over a year she had led a team of a dozen public affairs officers within the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division.
FORT DRUM, NY

