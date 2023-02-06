Read full article on original website
Eau Claire man sentenced in arson case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with arson after setting his home on fire is sentenced. A sentencing hearing was held Feb. 6, 2023. Court records show 42-year-old Thomas Hicks of Eau Claire is sentenced by the court for counts eight through 14: five years initial confinement with five years extended supervision on each count, concurrent to each other and count 15 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case. Count 15: 15 years initial confinement with 10 years extended supervision concurrent to counts eight through 14 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case.
Chippewa Falls PD reports rise in catalytic converter thefts
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the City of Chippewa Falls, according to police officers. Since the beginning of the year, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has received 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts. In just the last three days, five thefts were reported.
Bond set for teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another is scheduled for arraignment and had his bond set during an initial appearance in court Wednesday. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two...
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
Teen Speaks Out on Barron Co. Fatal Crash
JEAN HERMANN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jean is a long-time resident and retired Durand School District teacher who still volunteers at the elementary school. She also works as a substitute teacher and teacher’s aide. She finds ways to brighten everyone’s day. Her positive attitude and willingness to love and support those around her positively changes the lives of all she encounters. Thank you, Jean, for making the world a better place.
DEANDRE HARVEY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DeAndre is an amazing husband and father. He cares patiently for our two-year-old daughter and then works in the evening. He is a selfless, patient, and resilient man. He makes sure everyone’s needs around him are met. DeAndre is also a Navy Veteran. It’s an honor to know and love this remarkable man! Please give him the Sunshine Award.
KAREN HERBISON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Karen Herbison has been the owner of Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services for the past ten years. Whether making sure that her clients have the love and support of the caregiver or as a stellar employer in picking the best caregivers for her clients, she goes above and beyond everyone’s expectations to make sure that needs are met. Please give Karen Herbison the Sunshine Award.
EMILY SERWE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Emily Serwe for the Sunshine Award. Emily serves as the volunteer board chair for Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley. In addition to working full-time, Emily dedicates a lot of time to this non-profit organization. She is always positive and smiling. She encourages and inspires others with her dedication and leadership. Emily has led the organization through several challenges. She has volunteered countless hours and truly given back to her community.
TERRI WENSEL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Terri Wensel the Sunshine Award. Ms. Terri works with special needs children at Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire. She is a very sweet, kind, and caring person who goes above and beyond for her students. Becky Rongstad.
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
MIKE OLSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I am very grateful to my neighbor, Mike Olson, and would like to give him the Sunshine Award for all his help. I fell a little over a year ago and fractured my hip. With the winter weather we are having this year, especially with all the ice, it makes walking a hazard for a lot of people. Mike has taken it upon himself without my even asking, to transport my dumpsters to the curb and back so I don’t have to take the chance of possibly falling again. My family are also grateful for his help, especially as none of them live in the area. I have nicknamed him the “Dumpster Fairy” and I just want him to know how much I appreciate his help. I appreciate how there are still good, caring people in this world.
DR. RYAN VANDER TOP AND DR. JOEL MAYBERRY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Ryan Vander Top and Dr. Joel Mayberry along with the entire Chippewa veterinary staff for their dedication to our beloved animals. We have shared the joys of new puppies and kittens to the opposite end of life. Your jobs are not easy, and you work long days dealing with all the highs and lows this profession brings. Sickness and emergencies do not always happen during office hours. You all deserve the Sunshine Award and so much more. Thanks for all you do.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part One)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the departure of former head coach Wesley Beschorner, UW-Eau Claire completes their search for a new football head coach. Plus, tons of prep hockey action for both boys and girls teams. On the boys slate, Memorial hosts Menomonie, Chippewa Falls looks to knock off...
Chippewa County snowmobile trails to close Wednesday morning
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Add Chippewa County to the growing list of places where snowmobile trails are closing due to the mild temperatures this week in western Wisconsin. Trails will close in Chippewa County on Wednesday at 8 a.m. due to the warming temperatures. With Chippewa County closing snowmobile...
Roosevelt Elementary school counselor honored with Golden Apple award
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s day three of WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation salute to educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District. Our next Golden Apple visit takes us to Roosevelt Elementary school to honor a counselor now in her 12th year with Tiger Nation!
Volume One to release “Best of the Chippewa Valley” poll results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In its February 9, 2023 issue, Volume One will release the results of its annual “Best of the Chippewa Valley” reader poll. The poll allows readers to choose their favorites from a wide variety of categories. In celebration of the poll, Volume One...
Our House Senior Living partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake for Valentine’s Day
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Our House Senior Living is partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake this Valentine’s Day. According to Our House Senior Living, Josef’s Cheesecake is offering a special for Our House Senior Living seniors called “Adopt a Senior.” You can order one individual cheesecake or chocolate covered cheesecake heart for $5.00 for Our House Senior Living seniors. Our House Senior Living will then bring them to the residents on Friday, Feb. 10 for Valentine’s Day.
A new warmline provides mental health support for Hmong
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association (WUCMAA) has made their warmline live. The warmline was released by the nonprofit as a part of Project Resiliency. Project Resiliency is a statewide initiative to address mental health for underserved communities. The project was funded by...
