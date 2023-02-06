ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Little Apple Post

Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

SUV struck Kan. deputy's patrol vehicle on a traffic stop

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took three suspects into custody after a car struck a deputy's vehicle who was involved in an earlier traffic stop. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, Corporal Roger Wilt with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was on a traffic stop in the 26,000 block of 85th Road, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. man barricades himself inside restaurant bathroom

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took a man to the hospital after an incident shut down a fast-food restaurant. Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a citizen in distress call in the 100 block of N Seneca in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Upon arrival, officers...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas felon who escaped from Dec. arrest found dead

An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Just after 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Newton cyclist hospitalized after hit by juvenile attempting to park

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist in Newton was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a juvenile attempting to park their minivan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to 431 Victoria Rd. in Newton with reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle.
NEWTON, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

