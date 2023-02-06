Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
Man with knife arrested after breaking into Kansas City, Kansas home, threatening owner
The Strawberry Hill homeowner is crediting close neighbors as one of the reason he's alive.
Two killed in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the 5200 block of 28th Terrace for reported gunshots. After arriving on scene officers discovered two victims, a woman and man, inside a vehicle. Police began life-saving measures […]
Kansas City Police respond to deadly double shooting Wednesday night
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.
KCTV 5
Five Topeka police officers cleared in fatal October shooting of Taylor Lowery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
KCTV 5
19 year old arrested in Leavenworth High School student’s death
LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested overnight in a Leavenworth High School football player’s death that stemmed from a fight during a pickup basketball game. Police had been searching for the homicide suspect since the deadly encounter Monday. Leavenworth police announced on Thursday morning that the...
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police looking for 2 suspects, car connected to gunfire incidents overnight
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are looking for at least two suspects who fired guns and damaged property overnight. No one was harmed by the gunfire, which happened around 2 a.m. in the area of 24th and Ousdahl in Lawrence. Two vehicles in the area were damaged by the...
kttn.com
KC man indicted for drug trafficking, illegal machine gun following police chase through back yard in Independence
A Kansas City, Mo., man was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a machine gun following the police chase of a stolen car driven through the backyard of an Independence, Mo., residence. Jermel D. McCray, 28, was charged in a six-count indictment returned by...
KCTV 5
Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game. The investigation began on Monday, Feb. 6, when officers were called to a disturbance near 6th Street and Shawnee Street in Leavenworth. The investigation revealed an argument that started during a basketball game then continued outside.
KMBC.com
Leavenworth football player dead after fight, police investigate as homicide
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old as a homicide. Police confirm Eric Miller died from injuries suffered during a fight Monday in downtown Leavenworth. The fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Miller and the suspect.
KCTV 5
Investigators, relatives ask for tips to help solve Alesha Reade’s homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnda Reade said she worried the minute she reached out to her sister Alesha and never heard back. Someone killed Alesha Reade two years ago this week. An investigation into her homicide is ongoing. Relatives said 45-year-old Alesha Reade was a mother of eight children...
KMBC.com
One seriously wounded in shooting early Wednesday morning in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot someone overnight outside a Grandview apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Victory Apartments, located on the 12000 block of 3rd Street. The victim, expected to live, suffered a "serious injury" and was...
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
KCTV 5
Spring Hill man arrested after alleged burglary, urinating on school bus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.
KMBC.com
KC man indicted for drug trafficking and illegal machine gun after chase with police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a machine gun following the police chase of a stolen car driven through the backyard of an Independence residence. Jermel D. McCray, 28, was charged in...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Police: Kan. woman used gift cards donated to Salvation Army
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft and forgery. On February 3, police began an investigation that focused on the unlawful use of a donation that was intended for the Salvation Army, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. This donation was made with gift...
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
