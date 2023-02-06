LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.

SPRING HILL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO