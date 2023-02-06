ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

KCTV 5

Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
GRANDVIEW, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Two killed in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night.  Around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the 5200 block of 28th Terrace for reported gunshots.  After arriving on scene officers discovered two victims, a woman and man, inside a vehicle.  Police began life-saving measures […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

19 year old arrested in Leavenworth High School student’s death

LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested overnight in a Leavenworth High School football player’s death that stemmed from a fight during a pickup basketball game. Police had been searching for the homicide suspect since the deadly encounter Monday. Leavenworth police announced on Thursday morning that the...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game. The investigation began on Monday, Feb. 6, when officers were called to a disturbance near 6th Street and Shawnee Street in Leavenworth. The investigation revealed an argument that started during a basketball game then continued outside.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KMBC.com

One seriously wounded in shooting early Wednesday morning in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot someone overnight outside a Grandview apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Victory Apartments, located on the 12000 block of 3rd Street. The victim, expected to live, suffered a "serious injury" and was...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Spring Hill man arrested after alleged burglary, urinating on school bus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses

A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KANSAS CITY, MO

