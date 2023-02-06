Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s baseball media day
Iowa baseball hosted a media day at the Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The Hawkeyes answered questions from the media and hosted an intrasquad scrimmage. Iowa will begin its season against Indiana State at Port Charlotte, FL at the Snowbird NCAA Baseball Classic...
Daily Iowan
No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball confident ahead of road matchup with No. 2 Indiana
Iowa women’s basketball senior guard Kate Martin, who hails from Edwardsville, Illinois, grew up closer to the Illinois and Indiana women’s basketball programs. But she was still a Hawkeye. “I was a Hawkeye fan through and through growing up,” Martin said. “Just kind of funny, but yeah, I...
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Will Iowa men’s wrestling win the 2023 NCAA title?
Two Daily Iowan staffers debate the legitimacy of the No. 2 Hawkeyes’ championship hopes. It’s widely known that regular season dual meets mean virtually nothing in college wrestling anymore. Iowa grapplers have said from the beginning of the season that they’re preparing for what’s most important — the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments in March.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball prepared to face No. 1 Purdue on the road
The Iowa men’s basketball team will take on No. 1 Purdue Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are 22-2 and 11-1 at home. Purdue’s only loss in West Lafayette, a 66-65 defeat to Rutgers, came on Jan. 2. Head coach Matt Painter’s...
Daily Iowan
Iowa recruit Jessica Matthews to bring confidence and aggressiveness to Iowa City
Playing on the big stage has become almost routine for Iowa women’s tennis recruit Jessica Matthews. Not only has Matthews represented her country in international tournaments, but she also performed in front of the camera during the filming of the upcoming Amazon Prime TV series “15-Love.”. Matthews signed...
Daily Iowan
Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament coming to Iowa City
The Golden Gloves boxing tournament is coming to Iowa City’s Graduate Hotel on the first weekend in April after the Iowa City City Council amended its amateur boxing ordinance on Tuesday. The council unanimously voted to amend a city ordinance and allow amateur boxing matches sponsored by USA Boxing,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa lawmakers move forward with caps for pain and suffering awards in liability lawsuits
An Iowa City jury awarded a local couple $98 million in damages last November because of negligence by a doctor at the OBGYN Associates of Iowa City after a physician hurt a newborn with improper use of medical tools during delivery. The verdict, handed down after a two-week trial in...
Daily Iowan
UI COGS gears up for contract agreements
The University of Iowa Campaign to Organize Graduate Students (COGS) is once again hoping to see an increase in wages and stipends as its meeting with the state Board of Regents approaches. The organization plans to negotiate for specifically a 10 percent wage increase and parental leave, along with other...
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
Daily Iowan
SpareMe vs. Colonial Lanes: Pinning down Iowa City’s only two bowling alleys
Iowa City has two bowling alleys: SpareMe and Colonial Lanes. But location isn’t the only thing that separates the two. These competitors provide completely different environments and experiences, each catering to different audiences. SpareMe opened in August 2021, gifting Iowa City another option for bowling night. It’s located in...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | I was wrong, Amtrak would not be a great investment for Iowa City
I have changed my mind about Iowa City and Amtrak — at least in the short term. Previously, I argued that Amtrak coming to Iowa City would generate economic growth for the city, as it would connect it to Chicago. However, a quote attributed to the late great economist...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District requests expanded preschool program
The Iowa City Community School District is requesting Johnson County help fund a preschool expansion program. The county, under the school district’s proposal, would be responsible for between $8,300 and $21,147 of the funding, depending on which estimate is used. The district proposed that funds could be raised by raising taxes, including the use of local-option sales tax (LOST).
Daily Iowan
Cracken’s Grill ‘n Chill to open in Iowa City in early February
Cracken’s Grill ‘n Chill, a new restaurant in eastern Iowa City, is set to open on Wednesday. Located at 2221 Rochester Ave., customers can expect a counter service and grab-and-go styled restaurant. The menu will consist of ice cream cones, twisters, shakes, burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenderloins, corn dogs, and more.
Daily Iowan
UI COGS protest for higher wages on the Pentacrest
Campaign to Organize Graduate Students, the University of Iowa’s graduate student union, picketed on the Pentacrest Monday afternoon to advocate for higher wages for graduate workers. The picketing surrounded the union’s upcoming meeting with the state Board of Regents to negotiate permissive topics, specifically a 10 percent wage increase...
Daily Iowan
Gilbert Street to close for four months for bridge construction
Gilbert Street will be closed for roughly four months this spring while the Gilbert Street Bridge is being repaired, according to information provided by Iowa City officials. The project, estimated to cost $2.9 million, is set to begin in April and will be completed in October according to Tuesday’s Iowa City City Council meeting agenda.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council denies W. Benton and Orchard Streets rezoning after community input
Iowa City residents filed a petition and won Tuesday to stop the Iowa City City Council’s consideration to rezone land north of West Benton Street and west of Orchard Street. Following the council’s decision to defer the matter during its Jan. 24 meeting, the council received a petition with...
Daily Iowan
Review | ‘Braided Sorrow’ a tribute women silenced by femicide in Mexico
Blue light bruised the dark stage where a young girl sat on a small box. She ran her fingers over her long braid before slicing it off with scissors. The play “Braided Sorrow,” originally written by Marisela Treviño Orta and directed by Natalie Villamonte Zito, opened Feb. 5 in the University of Iowa Theatre Building’s David Thayer Theatre.
