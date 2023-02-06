ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

wrkf.org

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mandeville, LA

If you’re looking for a place where nature meets the modern world, then Mandeville, Louisiana, is the place to go. You won’t be beholden to just hopping around shops and entertainment centers—not when the view is worth the trip's price. Aside from that, there are many opportunities...
MANDEVILLE, LA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Covington Carnival ball celebrates 'Four Seasons'

The Mystic Krewe of Covington gathered to celebrate "The Four Seasons" at its 71st tableau and ball at the Covington Loins Club earlier in the Carnival season. Members danced into the ballroom to traditional Carnival music. Then the captain appeared from a cloud of red smoke and sounded his golden whistle to mark the beginning of the tableau.
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

