Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Glazed strawberry bread: Decadent dessertsTina HowellPonchatoula, LA
Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in LouisianaKristen WaltersCovington, LA
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
wrkf.org
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
brproud.com
‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mandeville, LA
If you’re looking for a place where nature meets the modern world, then Mandeville, Louisiana, is the place to go. You won’t be beholden to just hopping around shops and entertainment centers—not when the view is worth the trip's price. Aside from that, there are many opportunities...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Photos: Krewe du Vieux pokes fun at Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Krewe du Vieux, a parade known for with lots of political satire, marched French Quarter. Jan Ramsey, the publisher of OffBeat Magazine, reigned as Queen. Check out some of the best floats, walkers and highlights in the gallery below.
NOLA.com
Covington Carnival ball celebrates 'Four Seasons'
The Mystic Krewe of Covington gathered to celebrate "The Four Seasons" at its 71st tableau and ball at the Covington Loins Club earlier in the Carnival season. Members danced into the ballroom to traditional Carnival music. Then the captain appeared from a cloud of red smoke and sounded his golden whistle to mark the beginning of the tableau.
brproud.com
Yogi Bear no more, after almost 50 years campground in Louisiana changing name
ROBERT, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort. If you want one more chance to do so while the name remains the same, you have until the end of February. The campground in Tangipahoa Parish...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
brproud.com
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for south Louisiana, Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado. Check out photos and videos submitted by our viewers and WGNO news crew. PHOTO CREDIT: Richard Ballard. We will update this post with new photos and videos as they come in.
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux residents Madeline and Abbigail Holliday to ride as Captains in Krewe of Little Rascals
Thibodaux residents Madeline Holliday, 16, and Abbigail Holliday, 12, have been chosen to ride in the Krewe of Little Rascals parade as the organization’s official 2023 youth captains. The parade is scheduled to roll on Sunday, February 5 at noon in Jefferson Parish. The Krewe of Little Rascals hails...
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
brproud.com
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
