Festus
2d ago
That Target next to Cub there’s days are numbered. You can tell they are getting ready to pull out. That whole area is slowly sliding downhill. It’s no surprise people are getting mugged in the parking lot at night. It could easily happen during the day around there. Go 3 blocks West of that intersection by McDonald’s and pick up your thieves.
9
Barry Watson
2d ago
The age and description is known actually.
12
Joe Broni
2d ago
i can give you an easy description. i think we all can.
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Basketball: McMahon scores 25, No. 13 Buckeyes beat Minnesota 93-63The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Family increasing reward for info on fatal Maplewood hit-and-run
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's been nearly two months since 56-year-old Mark Koepke was hit by a car and killed while walking near his home in Maplewood. Still without answers as to who was responsible for Mark's death, his family is now fundraising to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Apartment Parking Lot Shooting
Brooklyn Park police say they continue to investigate a shooting Sunday evening outside an apartment complex. According to police, officers responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the Autumn Ridge Apartments in the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North. Upon arrival, police say they found a person who had been shot in the parking lot.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Police and Fire Receive Emotional Support Dogs
The Brooklyn Center police and fire departments have two new additions to their teams who they hope will bring comfort during difficult times. Rex and Brooklyn are brother and sister golden retriever puppies. They were donated to Brooklyn Center by a family from northern Minnesota. The puppies will be brought...
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
fox9.com
Home fire near Bde Maka Ska likely caused by arson, according to police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A home bordering the eastern side of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis caught fire Tuesday morning, and police are investigating arson as a likely cause of the blaze. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a house fire with elderly residents...
ccxmedia.org
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street in Brooklyn Park
A woman is dead after she was struck by a car while trying to cross a Brooklyn Park street Saturday evening. The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue. Investigators say a woman carrying groceries was trying to cross Brooklyn Boulevard from...
Video: Snowbank ends police chase with suspected impaired driver in north metro
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – New video shows state troopers getting some help from Old Man Winter. A squad chased after a driver near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 Tuesday evening.MnDOT traffic cameras show the reckless driver had a hard time making it through rush-hour traffic in New Brighton. The trooper tried several times to force the driver off the road, but the guy just kept going. Then, the car swerved to avoid traffic, flew off the road, and slammed into a snowbank.Officers moved in to take down the man behind the wheel. He now faces charges for driving while impaired.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Man Found Guilty of Fentanyl Trafficking
A federal jury found a Maple Grove man guilty of trafficking fentanyl pills and possessing a machine gun. Derrick Scott, 34, was convicted of multiple felony counts, including one count of carrying a machine gun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. The guilty verdict was announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger following a two-day trial.
Charges: Bank employee Kazeem Adelekan defrauded elderly victims out of more than $40K
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A 34-year-old Coon Rapids man faces a felony charge accusing him of stealing nearly $45,000 from elderly victims while working as a bank employee.According to the Anoka County Attorney's Office, Kazeem Adelekan faces one charge of identity theft involving more than eight victims with a combined loss of over $35,000. The complaint states that police officers were dispatched to a U.S. Bank location on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE in Columbia Heights on June 1, responding to a report of internal fraud. Adelekan allegedly admitted to gathering private customer information while at work and then selling it to co-conspirators."The co-conspirators would then open an online banking account using the stolen information provided by (Adelekan)," the complaint said. "The co-conspirators would then attempt to transfer money from the victims' accounts to their account by way of the newly created online banking account."Adelekan was then allegedly paid by the co-conspirators for sharing the stolen information for the accounts. During the investigation, it was determined that there were 11 victims and $44,835.56 was successfully stolen, but the among attempted to be stolen totaled more than $101,000. If convicted, Adelekan faces up to 20 years in prison.
Fire damages residence hall room at University of Northwestern
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a fire at a metro university damaged a residence hall Tuesday night.The Roseville Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the University of Northwestern residence hall on Eagle Drive.Crews searched the building and discovered a fire burning on a third-floor kitchenette. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, keeping the fire contained to one unit.The fire department says no one was injured, but a resident room and an adjacent hallway sustained fire and smoke damage.
Elderly couple, responding officers suffer smoke inhalation in house fire on Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska
MINNEAPOLIS – Someone may have deliberately set a home on fire with an elderly couple inside.Police say officers were called to the residence on the 1600 block of 34th Street West at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of a "house fire with elderly occupants." Crews found a heavy fire on the first floor and say it was spreading fast. The Minneapolis Police Department says two of their officers ran into the fully engulfed home and rescued the elderly couple. It was one of the officers' third day on the job.First responders took the couple to Hennepin Healthcare to get checked out, but they are okay.Investigators are trying to figure out how the two-alarm fire started, but police say they believe it was arson and are investigating. No arrests have been made.
Lansing Daily
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
St. Paul teen charged with killing boyfriend in Chanhassen last week
Vanessa Sanchez-Lopez is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the shooting death last week of her boyfriend, 17-year-old Manuel Jurado. It happened last week in Chanhassen.
Washington County man charged with shooting and killing his cousin at a bus stop
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
Lansing Daily
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody
A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Aldi in north Minneapolis permanently closing on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Aldi store in north Minneapolis is closing its doors permanently.The store on 3120 Penn Avenue North is one of the few grocery stores in the area. The next closest Aldi - on 5260 Broadway Avenue in Crystal - is a 30 minute bus ride away, or an 11 minute drive.In a statement to WCCO, a spokesperson said the store was closing because they could not renovate it to accommodate its larger products, and their lease was expiring."We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon," the spokesperson said.
KARE
Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
