Thieves steal items valued at $30K from construction site

Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the thieves responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from a new apartment building job site Sunday.

Officers responded to the construction site — located behind a Publix in the 900 block of Southeast Becker Road — on Monday morning just before 9 a.m. for a report about the burglary.

Investigators said the suspects cut the locks to several storage containers Sunday and stole more than $30,000 worth of copper, wire, tools and generators.

Police said the robbers left the area in a white box truck.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Papaleo at 772-871-5052.