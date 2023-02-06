Read full article on original website
Wichita police arrest teen, seek others after shooting that hit four houses, vehicles
Police said more than 20 rounds were fired.
Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
SUV struck Kan. deputy's patrol vehicle on a traffic stop
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took three suspects into custody after a car struck a deputy's vehicle who was involved in an earlier traffic stop. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, Corporal Roger Wilt with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was on a traffic stop in the 26,000 block of 85th Road, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti.
KAKE TV
Victim safe, suspect arrested after abduction and chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Haysville, Kansas was arrested following a south Wichita abduction and chase. 26-year-old Daivon Atkinson was arrested on the charges of:. Eluding a law enforcement officer. Reckless driving. Driving while suspended stemming from an abduction/ disturbance investigation. Police say that at around 12:30 p.m....
kfdi.com
Wichita Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect
Wichita police arrested a Haysville man wanted in connection with a kidnapping case on Tuesday. Officers responded to an abduction call around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon. The suspect’s vehicle was tracked down in the area. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading to a chase.
Haysville man arrested accused of abducting his girlfriend
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a Haysville man on multiple charges, including aggravated assault following a suspected abduction.
KWCH.com
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. “It looks like nothing happened so it’s easy to kind of put it out of my mind when I don’t see a daily reminder of what happened,” Mellard said.
Sedgwick County Department of Corrections asking for help in finding escaped juvenile
The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in finding an escaped juvenile.
Pedestrian found in ditch after hit-and-run in southern Kansas
A pedestrian was found in a ditch after a hit-and-run Sunday in Cowley County.
Kansas man sentenced for fatal Thanksgiving Day DUI crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted his role in a fatal Thanksgiving Day DUI crash is going to prison. On Feb. 2, a judge sentenced Garrett Meyers, 38, Andover to 200 months in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. On Dec. 19, Myers pleaded guilty...
Updated: Standoff at Delano McDonald’s resolved, man taken to hospital
The 44-year-old man had been experiencing a mental health crisis when he locked himself in a bathroom, police said.
Alleged drunk driver strikes Cowley County deputy’s patrol car
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 85th Road about one-mile northeast of Arkansas City.
Kan. man barricades himself inside restaurant bathroom
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took a man to the hospital after an incident shut down a fast-food restaurant. Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a citizen in distress call in the 100 block of N Seneca in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Upon arrival, officers...
Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds
Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom.
Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
KVOE
Reported business theft in Strong City under investigation
Chase County deputies are investigating an alleged business break-in. Deputies say the incident happened at some point from Feb. 1-4 at an unspecified location in Strong City. The suspect allegedly stole two chain saws, a Homelite 150 and a Husqvarna 36. No suspect description has been announced. If you have...
Wichita police locate missing teen
The Wichita Police Department has located a missing teen with special needs.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
KSN.com
Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
Crime Stoppers seeking tips on Dollar General robbery
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a business robbery that occurred on Jan. 13.
