Sedgwick County, KS

JC Post

Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

SUV struck Kan. deputy's patrol vehicle on a traffic stop

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took three suspects into custody after a car struck a deputy's vehicle who was involved in an earlier traffic stop. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, Corporal Roger Wilt with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was on a traffic stop in the 26,000 block of 85th Road, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Victim safe, suspect arrested after abduction and chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Haysville, Kansas was arrested following a south Wichita abduction and chase. 26-year-old Daivon Atkinson was arrested on the charges of:. Eluding a law enforcement officer. Reckless driving. Driving while suspended stemming from an abduction/ disturbance investigation. Police say that at around 12:30 p.m....
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect

Wichita police arrested a Haysville man wanted in connection with a kidnapping case on Tuesday. Officers responded to an abduction call around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon. The suspect’s vehicle was tracked down in the area. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading to a chase.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man barricades himself inside restaurant bathroom

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took a man to the hospital after an incident shut down a fast-food restaurant. Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a citizen in distress call in the 100 block of N Seneca in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Upon arrival, officers...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Reported business theft in Strong City under investigation

Chase County deputies are investigating an alleged business break-in. Deputies say the incident happened at some point from Feb. 1-4 at an unspecified location in Strong City. The suspect allegedly stole two chain saws, a Homelite 150 and a Husqvarna 36. No suspect description has been announced. If you have...
STRONG CITY, KS
KSN.com

Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

