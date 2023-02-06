Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Yardbarker
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are still linked with a series of trades around the NBA after they couldn't get Kyrie Irving over the weekend. They looked like serious candidates to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, but the Dallas Mavericks had different plans, ruining the Lakers'. They are now linked with more...
NBC Sports
Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets
Just after 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.
Phoenix Suns included in NBA trade odds for DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Nikola Vucevic
The Phoenix Suns are included in odds to acquire several big names before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They are at least in the discussion, according to OddsChecker's NBA trade deadline next team odds for several players. The most talked about player involving the Suns and the deadline continues to be...
SNY’s Ian Begley on Kyrie Irving being dealt to Dallas, Nets’ next steps
SNY’s NBA insider Ian Begley joins Brandon London to break down Kyrie Irving being traded to the Mavericks, which other teams were in contention for the All-Star point guard’s services and what Brooklyn may do in the aftermath.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Pacers acquire Jordan Nwora from Milwaukee Bucks in trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are acquiring forward Jordan Nwora from the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade. The deal is a part of a bigger package that sends Jae Crowder from Brooklyn to Milwaukee. Because the trade in which the Nets acquired Crowder is not yet official, it isn't known what the exact mechanics of the deal are.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mikal Bridges Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns made a blockbuster move to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets late on Wednesday night, and it included Mikal Bridges. The versatile forward will be headed to Brooklyn in the deal, and shared his immediate reaction on Twitter when the news dropped:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers Trade Matisse Thybulle to Trail Blazers
The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the trade is part of a three-team deal, which includes the Charlotte Hornets. The Sixers will land Jalen McDaniels in the deal, according to Wojnarowski. Thybulle,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Watch Touching New Kobe Bryant Tribute Video
After Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant passed away three years ago, Kobe fan Andy Treys put his Bryant enthusiasm to good use, putting together a tribute video montage of the 18-time All-Star. You can check it out for yourself at KB24. Landon Buford spoke with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Maturity Shined Through in OKC’s Brightest Game of the Year
Tuesday night was different for Oklahoma City. It was the second half of a road back-to-back on the west coast, but the game against the Lakers was secondary. The eyes on the game were focused on Lebron James, 36 points and a new scoring record. The game was flexed to TNT so the nation could have a chance to watch history be made.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of OKC Thunder Having Quiet Trade Deadline
As the trade deadline approaches, chaos has already unfolded. Stars have been traded and rumors are swirling, but Oklahoma City’s camp remains silent. After exceeding expectations with the youngest roster in the NBA, OKC seems expected to stand pat at the deadline. The Thunder have always held its cards close to the vest, but it’s no secret the team wants to develop the young core.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers Trade Target Jarred Vanderbilt is Off the Market
NBA veteran Jarred Vanderbilt is on the move, as expected. After weeks of being a popular name on the Utah Jazz’s trade block, Vanderbilt has been traded. Last week, the Sixers were linked to Vanderbilt as they’ve been on the hunt for a backup center. As Yahoo Sports'’s Jake Fischer noted, Vanderbilt was becoming a top target for Philadelphia.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Social Media Jokes Jeanie Buss-Dwyane Wade Interaction at LeBron James Record-Breaking Game Led To Mike Conley Trade To Lakers
LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night by becoming the No. 1 scorer in NBA history. Several videos of James’ shot and celebration were trending online. But there was one video away from the action that garnered attention as well. Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss was seen giving...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers Game
Boston converting blocks into buckets is a common theme in the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Sixers game. Protecting the Rim at One End Leads to Finishing Above it at the Other. Luke Kornet gets help from Sam Hauser, who's pinching in, then shows before retreating back...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
EXCLUSIVE: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Injury Update from ‘Best Friend’ Jacob Copeland
Jacob Copeland sat down at a table inside the media room at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was Monday - three days before kickoff for the East-West Shrine Bowl - and the former Florida Gator turned Maryland Terrapin had just finished his third practice session of the week a few hours earlier.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Wide Receiver the Cleveland Browns Should Target in the Middle Rounds of the NFL Draft
Whether it is in free agency or the draft, the Cleveland Browns need to add depth at the wide receiver position this off-season. One name stands out as someone this team could use, and what he can do stands out as something this offense can use. Nathaniel Dell was as...
