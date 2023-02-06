According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are acquiring forward Jordan Nwora from the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade. The deal is a part of a bigger package that sends Jae Crowder from Brooklyn to Milwaukee. Because the trade in which the Nets acquired Crowder is not yet official, it isn't known what the exact mechanics of the deal are.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO