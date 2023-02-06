ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets

Just after 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Pacers acquire Jordan Nwora from Milwaukee Bucks in trade

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are acquiring forward Jordan Nwora from the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade. The deal is a part of a bigger package that sends Jae Crowder from Brooklyn to Milwaukee. Because the trade in which the Nets acquired Crowder is not yet official, it isn't known what the exact mechanics of the deal are.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mikal Bridges Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade

View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns made a blockbuster move to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets late on Wednesday night, and it included Mikal Bridges. The versatile forward will be headed to Brooklyn in the deal, and shared his immediate reaction on Twitter when the news dropped:
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers Trade Matisse Thybulle to Trail Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the trade is part of a three-team deal, which includes the Charlotte Hornets. The Sixers will land Jalen McDaniels in the deal, according to Wojnarowski. Thybulle,...
PORTLAND, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Watch Touching New Kobe Bryant Tribute Video

After Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant passed away three years ago, Kobe fan Andy Treys put his Bryant enthusiasm to good use, putting together a tribute video montage of the 18-time All-Star. You can check it out for yourself at KB24. Landon Buford spoke with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Maturity Shined Through in OKC’s Brightest Game of the Year

Tuesday night was different for Oklahoma City. It was the second half of a road back-to-back on the west coast, but the game against the Lakers was secondary. The eyes on the game were focused on Lebron James, 36 points and a new scoring record. The game was flexed to TNT so the nation could have a chance to watch history be made.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pros and Cons of OKC Thunder Having Quiet Trade Deadline

As the trade deadline approaches, chaos has already unfolded. Stars have been traded and rumors are swirling, but Oklahoma City’s camp remains silent. After exceeding expectations with the youngest roster in the NBA, OKC seems expected to stand pat at the deadline. The Thunder have always held its cards close to the vest, but it’s no secret the team wants to develop the young core.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sixers Trade Target Jarred Vanderbilt is Off the Market

NBA veteran Jarred Vanderbilt is on the move, as expected. After weeks of being a popular name on the Utah Jazz’s trade block, Vanderbilt has been traded. Last week, the Sixers were linked to Vanderbilt as they’ve been on the hunt for a backup center. As Yahoo Sports'’s Jake Fischer noted, Vanderbilt was becoming a top target for Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers Game

Boston converting blocks into buckets is a common theme in the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Sixers game. Protecting the Rim at One End Leads to Finishing Above it at the Other. Luke Kornet gets help from Sam Hauser, who's pinching in, then shows before retreating back...
BOSTON, MA

