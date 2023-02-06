Read full article on original website
Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos
The relationship between Orlando Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is anything but hot and cold!In fact, the pair couldn't stop smiling and giggling as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, January 28, G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop sensation presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award.For the glam event, Perry, 38, shimmered in a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching maxi skirt, choosing to tie up her dark locks but leaving a front face-framing piece loose.The Aussie star, 39, stunned in a white strapless midi...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Marc Anthony Just Got Married To A 23-Year Old Miss Universe—His Kid Skipped the Wedding to Be With J-Lo & Ben
Wedding bells are ringing! The celebrity weddings of 2023 are off to a fantastic start as so many stars are finally tying the knot with their partners. Of course, 2022 was a gigantic year for celebrity weddings. Pop icon Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had their dream fairytale wedding in their Los Angeles home back in June 2022 among guests like Madonna and Selena Gomez. Bennifer 2.0 surprised us all when Jennifer Lopez announced that she and Ben Affleck had a very classic last-minute Vegas-style wedding in a chapel. The two later gathered around family and friends in an official wedding...
Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals She Has Considered Having a Baby With Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Waited a Long Time’
Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family. "It depends what day it […]
Elle
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gives a Sneaky, Subtle Look Into Their Private Life Together
Taylor Swift gave her partner of six years Joe Alwyn a subtle shoutout in her “Lavender Haze” music video, released Friday, by putting in a vinyl “Mastermind” album with her zodiac sign's constellation and his (Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively). Now, Alwyn is returning the favor. He...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck
Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony‘s lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.
Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
Miley Revealed if Cheating ‘Ended Her Marriage’ Years Before She Wrote ‘Flowers’ About Liam
Miley Cyrus’ relationships have been complicated in the past, but a lot of fans are wondering: Did Miley Cyrus cheat on Liam Hemsworth? Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020,...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Says Wedding Planning Stress and 'PTSD' Led to Ben Affleck Suggesting Their Las Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez says that the stress of wedding planning with Ben Affleck led to the couple's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony a month before their lavish wedding in Savannah, Georgia. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 53-year-old Shotgun Wedding star opened up about planning for her big day with Affleck, calling...
Drew Barrymore Teases Leonardo DiCaprio for His Bachelor Lifestyle: ‘I Love He’s Still Clubbing’
All in good fun! Drew Barrymore had a cheeky comment about Leonardo DiCaprio’s reputation when it comes to dating. Barrymore, 47, spoke to Sam Smith on the Monday, January 23, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and asked the “I’m Not the Only One” singer, 30, who their first ever crush was. Smith, who uses […]
Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferreira in lavish Miami wedding
Fourth time’s a charm. Marc Anthony tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a lavish ceremony in Miami Saturday night. David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the guests at the star-studded affair, which took place at the Perez Art Museum. The musician, 54, was previously married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017). He proposed to the pageant queen, 23, in May 2022, just eight months before saying “I do.” Photos from Anthony and Ferreira’s nuptials show the blushing bride in a white lace gown designed...
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Apparently Gotten A Lot Better Since Her Split With Harry Styles
Olivia and Jason dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go House Hunting After Their Grammys Date Goes Viral: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, are still on the hunt for the perfect forever home that they can live in with their five combined children. The married couple got a tour of a stunning mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8. J.Lo was seen wearing a cozy white sweater as she walked out of the house with her husband in tow. Ben seemed to be in much higher spirits than he was at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where his unamused reactions hilariously went viral on the internet.
ETOnline.com
Lance Bass Talks Wildest Parenting Moments as Twins Make Red Carpet Debut (Exclusive)
Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old *NSYNC singer and 36-year-old Turchin brought their 1-year-old twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, to the Gold Meets Golden event on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they opted for "rock and roll gear."
Ben Affleck Gets His Coffee in First Photos Since Being Mocked at Grammys
Ben Affleck was spotted out on a coffee run after the Grammy Awards—and no, it wasn't from Dunkin'.
Lauren London Admits She Was Surprised By How Well She & Jonah Hill Get Along: ‘We’re Both LA Kids’
Lauren London and Jonah Hill may play an unlikely pair in 'You People,' but their real life connection is just as surprising as the one on-screen.
EW.com
Watch Rita Ora get married with the help of Lindsay Lohan and Sharon Stone in the new 'You Only Love Me' video
Rita Ora is a blushing bride, but for all the wrong reasons, in "You Only Love Me." The British singer-songwriter returns with the lead single from her first album in almost five years and an accompanying video featuring cameos from Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Addison Rae.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Relationship Status With Model Eden Polani, 19, Revealed After Photo Surfaces
It’s not a love connection. Despite being pictured sitting next to each other at the EP release party of Ebony Riley on Feb. 1, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and 19-year-old model Eden Polani are not dating. Speculation that the iconic actor and stunning Israeli model were an item began almost immediately after the appearance — and it wouldn’t be a stretch, since Leo has been known to date a string of much younger models. He was also seen partying with a bevy of them on a yacht in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve.
