Read full article on original website
Related
Overwatch 2: How to Unlock Silhouette Player Icons
Ever since Overwatch 2 launched in October of 2022 there was a curious inclusion that fans were eager to have but had no clues on how to unlock, the character-specific silhouette player icons. With the launch of season three on the game however Blizzard has finally unlocked these icons and also confirmed how players will ...
IGN
Overwatch 2: New Set of Funko Action Figures Revealed
Overwatch 2 had an enormous launch last year, seeing 35 million players try the free-to-play game in its first month alone. Now, IGN can exclusively reveal four new Overwatch 2 toys from Funko, including three action figures and a new Funko Pop. The three action figures are Tracer, Genji, and...
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Beta Dates Teased by Blizzard Boss
It looks like Blizzard Entertainment will soon be announcing the open beta dates for Diablo 4 prior to its launch later this year. In recent months, Blizzard has started to share a ton of new information about Diablo 4, specifically because the game is set to release in roughly five months. Despite this, one lingering question that many fans have continued to have comes with the open beta and its dates. And while Blizzard has yet to say specifically when the Diablo 4 beta will happen, we now have an idea of where the reveal should take place.
League of Legends Patch, 2 Champion Updates Delayed
League of Legends players waiting for the next update to drop - the one that comes with champion updates for Aurelion Sol and Ahri - will have to wait awhile longer. Riot Games announced this week that Patch 13.3 had been delayed and would not be arriving at its normally scheduled time on Wednesday. Instead, ...
Polygon
Overwatch 2 finally gives fans a dating simulator for Valentine’s Day
Overwatch has cultivated a healthy community of shippers, and fans love to speculate as to which hero is smooching whom. Blizzard has sparingly indulged in romantic content over the years; we know that Tracer has a lovely girlfriend named Emily, and Genji and Mercy buy each other chocolates. But this February, Blizzard is launching a small, non-canon dating sim called Loverwatch, and I’m hooting and hollering.
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
What time is the 2023 Overwatch League Season Community Update?
Overwatch League fans have been quite patient during this quiet offseason. Teams made their roster announcements vey early in 2023, leaving most fans waiting for more updates about the league as a whole. Other fans unfortunately are still waiting to hear just about anything from their favorite team. There is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the 2023 season of the Overwatch League and fans want to know when they should expect to watch the OWL once again. Hopefully some questions will be answered on Wednesday February 8, when the Overwatch League will debut its Community update for the 2023 season.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players claim Blizzard is trying to trick users into buying the battle pass
One of the welcome changes with Overwatch 2’s season three update is the expansion of ways to earn skins and cosmetics via a returning currency. But a small hiccup on the battle pass page is leaving players confused over what currency they’re actually acquiring—and some are convinced there’s malicious intent involved.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players almost break the game by fishing on new map
Overwatch 2’s first new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, has wasted little time becoming popular within the community. But hours into the launch of the penguin-inhabited, snow-themed offering, many players have been captivated with something unrelated to its hidden lore, flank routes, and other meticulously designed features—an interactive fishing hole that spits out fish as players shoot into it.
CNET
Nintendo Is Charging $70 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Have you already set aside $60 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You'll have to cough up a bit more if you plan on buying it from Nintendo's eShop. Following Wednesday's Nintendo Direct presentation, the eShop displayed a price of $70 for the upcoming blockbuster. Stores like...
Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They've Discovered A Hidden Trailer Message
The Nintendo Direct on February 8 gave fans another long-awaited trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." And just like after the last trailer was released, fans have been analyzing every detail (as well as comparing it to other classic games). Among all the speculation, some think they've found a hidden message at the end of the trailer.
The Verge
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games later today, the company just announced during its Nintendo Direct. And you’ll be able to play the multiplayer ones with a friend wirelessly — no Link Cable required. Game Boy, Game Boy...
CNET
Nintendo Direct February 2023: How to Watch, Start Time and Expectations
Nintendo will offer a taste of the games coming to Switch in its February 2023 Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, it said in a tweet Tuesday. The Feb. 8 livestream will include "roughly 40 minutes of information" about titles launching in the first half of the year, a lineup that includes the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Hogwarts Legacy topples Cyberpunk 2077 to smash Twitch record despite controversy
The record set by Cyberpunk 2077 has been broken
Get ready for Starfield with $60 off the Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S is 60% smaller than the Series X and is now $60 off on both Walmart and Microsoft, in time for the release of Starfield.
NME
‘Octopath Traveler 2′ shares free demo ahead of launch
Square Enix has launched a three-hour demo for Octopath Traveler 2 ahead of its full release later this month. Octopath Traveler 2: Prologue allows players to choose any of the game’s eight “wildly different” protagonists and “experience the first three hours of their adventure” with all progress carried over when the game is officially released.
FromSoftware drops a lengthy new interview about Armored Core 6
The wide-ranging talk touches on how Dark Souls and Elden Ring have changed the company since Armored Core 5.
tryhardguides.com
Chainsawesome Games, developer of Knight Squad and Aftercharge, announces studio shutdown
The Canada-based developer, Chainsawesome Games, has announced that the studio would be closing operations. The studio is known for titles such as Aftercharge, Knight Squad, and Beatblasters. Chainsawesome Games is a small independent studio founded in 2012 that has brought action-packed and multiplayer-focused games for PC and Consoles. Their games...
The most anticipated games of 2023
The most anticipated games of 2023 are a mix of role-playing games, shooters and returning heroes, and for the first time it feels like the best new games in 2023 will be spread across all the major consoles, including PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. My lis below covers...
Comments / 0