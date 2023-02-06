Read full article on original website
Related
bizneworleans.com
3 New Restaurants Coming to Lakeside Food Court
METAIRIE, La. – The Lakeside Shopping Center food court will welcome three new restaurants this year. The first will be DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill, a fast-casual concept that offers “high-quality local ingredients with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.” The others are Reginelli’s Pizzeria and Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream, both opening in partnership with Brent Laliberte.
Louisiana’s Myrtles Plantation Shares Chilling New Photo
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville is known for being one of the most haunted places in the world. A new photo has emerged that makes sure that reputation is still firmly intact. Throughout the years, we've shared quite a few terrifying paranormal photos with you that were taken at...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
The new South Louisiana facility is expected to open in July of 2023 and will include a marina, restaurant, market, and RV resort.
OnlyInYourState
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Recipes Lost And Found
A recipe can be more than a guide to making food. On this week's show, we meet culinary detectives who are using recipes to unlock the past. We begin with the inspiring story of humanity preserved through recipes from the time of the Holocaust. Chef Alon Shaya joins us to share the story of a family cookbook he encountered while visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and how it led to a collaboration and friendship with Steven Fenves, a man who survived the horrors of that time. Through their Rescued Recipes project, Alon and Steven have raised over $250,000 to benefit the same museum that brought them together.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cooler overnight with sunshine returning Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The showers and storms that moved through Southwest Louisiana earlier Wednesday have moved off to the east and the chance of rain is over for a few days. By Thursday sunny skies return thanks to the cold front, though despite the front moving through we’ll...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana losing residents
LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding...
The Most Unique and Weirdest Things You Only See in Louisiana
For those of us who have grown up here in the Bayou State, we might all be somewhat guilty of not fully appreciating what we get to see only a daily basis. Maybe we have never realized just how unique our state and lifestyle truly is. But, those who have...
Louisiana Lottery Confirms State's Latest Powerball Winners
We now know the point of purchase location for Louisiana's latest Powerball winner.
Lake Charles American Press
Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state
Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
theadvocate.com
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
What’s the Most Popular Grocery Store in Louisiana?
You might be surprised to learn what chain is the most popular grocery store in Louisiana. In fact, it depends on what numbers you look at to find the favorite store in the Bayou State. In a report from The Takeout, foot traffic was measured at grocery stores throughout the...
kpel965.com
Strong Storms in Louisiana Could Disrupt School Pickup Today
A vigorous upper-level storm system is spinning out of West Texas and heading toward Louisiana later today. That system is expected to enhance the formation of strong to severe storms across the area as the day wears on. Naturally, the timing of an inclement weather event is of particular interest to parents who have to pick up kids in the carpool line or wait for kids to get home on the school bus.
KTBS
Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
Comments / 2