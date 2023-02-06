If your calendar is currently open on the evening of Tuesday, February 14, fret no longer, ladies. We have one, simple question for you: “Have you met Charlie?”. Onward State staffer Charlie Pegler is on the market, and he’s looking to spend Valentine’s Day with a lucky counterpart. He’s a sophomore majoring in finance and hails from Darien, Connecticut. In high school, he became close, personal friends with Saquon Barkley, and plans on featuring the former NFL Rookie of the Year on Onward State’s Podcast, Podward State.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO