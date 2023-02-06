Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State Softball’s 2023 Season Opener Canceled
Penn State softball’s 2023 debut at Coastal Carolina’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic this weekend was canceled due to inclement weather. Before the announcement of the impending weekend storm, the Nittany Lions were scheduled to start their season on Friday, February 10, with games against South Dakota and Towson. Penn State would’ve also played additional games against Coastal Carolina and UMass Lowell on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Onward State
Penn State Softball 2023 Season Preview
In her third year as the head of Penn State’s softball program, head coach Clarisa Crowell is ready to make even more history. Last season, Crowell lead the team to a 25-win improvement from its 7-34 record in 2021, going 32-22 in 2022 and ultimately earning the ECAC Coach of the Year award.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Announces 2023 Signing Class
Five high school seniors signed their letters of intent to play for Erica Dambach’s perennial Penn State women’s soccer powerhouse program, the team announced Tuesday. The new Nittany Lions, hailing from the Midwest, New England, and right here in Pennsylvania, will represent Penn State starting in the fall.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Drops Overtime Heartbreaker To Wisconsin 79-74
Penn State men’s basketball (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) lost a tough 79-74 overtime battle against Wisconsin (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten). Jalen Pickett led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Seth Lundy added 14 points and nine rebounds to the box score. Camren Wynter had a...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Moving ‘In The Right Direction’ In Pursuit Of Winning Culture
Penn State men’s lacrosse started its season off strong with a 21-11 win over Lafayette on Saturday, February 4. Coincidentally, last year’s season also started off on a strong note with a 20-15 win against Lafayette. Unfortunately for Penn State, though, that win was one of only three the entire season, as the Nittany Lions finished 3-11.
Onward State
Jalen Pickett Earns Spot On Naismith Player Of The Year Midseason Team
Penn State men’s basketball star Jalen Pickett was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team on Thursday, representing a bright spot during the team’s three-game losing streak. The senior guard is in the midst of a stellar final season as a Nittany Lion, seeking to...
Onward State
Penn State Football Eyeing Newfound Leadership Presence Ahead Of Starting Quarterback Transition
Following Penn State football’s dominant two-touchdown Rose Bowl victory over Utah last month, expectations for the squad’s imminent future quickly began to pick up steam heading into the offseason’s depths. With several returning underclassmen starters and other fresh pieces prepped to transition into first-team roles, the ceiling...
Onward State
Penn State Athletics Adds Brandi Stuart To Administrative Staff
Penn State announced Wednesday its hiring of Brandi Stuart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations. Stuart’s hiring comes as part of an effort by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft to reorganize Penn State’s upper-level administration following his arrival at Penn State. Stuart,...
Onward State
‘It’s Do Or Die’: Writing On The Wall For Penn State Hoops Following Two-Game Slump
Coming off two losses to No. 1 Purdue and Nebraska, Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry was blunt regarding recent talks of Penn State’s chances of playing in the NCAA Tournament at the team’s media availability on Monday afternoon. “There won’t be postseason play if...
Onward State
Taking A Look At Penn State Athletics’ FY 2022 Financial Statements
Get ready, finance bros. New financials just dropped. Penn State Athletics issued its FY 2022 annual financial report to the NCAA on January 13, 2023, its latest financials (it’s really just a giant income statement) for the fiscal year. The department releases this report to the public every year,...
Tale of the Tape: Cumberland Valley vs. Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships
District 3 runner-up Cumberland Valley could be involved in one of the better head-to-head matchups of the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles will do battle with a star-heavy Central Mountain team that won a District 6 title by defeating a common opponent in State College. The Wildcats stormed back to take a 36-34 win in the district title match, while the Eagles handled the Little Lions, 40-29, in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup on Jan. 11.
Onward State
‘A Two-Way Street’: New Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans Describes Philosophy
Marques Hagans is a relationship guy. At his first press conference since being hired as Penn State’s new wide receivers coach on January 23, Hagans made that very clear. Having spent 12 years with the University of Virginia coaching staff and another five years as a player, the relationships Hagans built with the Charlottesville community were one of the largest sources of hesitation before his relocation.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops’ Jalen Pickett Named Top 10 Candidate For Bob Cousy Point Guard Of The Year Award
The awards keep rolling in for Jalen Pickett, folks. Pickett, Penn State men’s basketball captain and senior point guard, was named a top 10 candidate for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, an honor given to the nation’s best point guard in men’s Division I college basketball.
Onward State
It’s All About Location: An Open Letter To The Penn State All-Sports Museum
Hello! How are you? I had a thought regarding your current location, and believe there might just be a potential upgrade in store for you. Since the Palmer Museum of Art is moving to the Arboretum, now is the perfect time to take its spot by moving your museum from Beaver Stadium to a more ideal location for students.
Onward State
State College Once Again Named ‘City Of THON’
State College Mayor Ezra Nanes once again declared State College the “City of THON” for the 46 hours dancers will stand between February 17 to 19. The mayor’s declaration is the ninth time the State College borough will change its name in honor of THON. The tradition began in 2015 by former State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham.
Onward State
Apply To Be Onward State Stud Charlie Pegler’s Valentine
If your calendar is currently open on the evening of Tuesday, February 14, fret no longer, ladies. We have one, simple question for you: “Have you met Charlie?”. Onward State staffer Charlie Pegler is on the market, and he’s looking to spend Valentine’s Day with a lucky counterpart. He’s a sophomore majoring in finance and hails from Darien, Connecticut. In high school, he became close, personal friends with Saquon Barkley, and plans on featuring the former NFL Rookie of the Year on Onward State’s Podcast, Podward State.
Onward State
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill Expected To Open February 10
Hummus, tzatziki, and pita, oh my! Mediterranean food lovers can soon rejoice because Mezeh Mediterranean Grill is set to open in downtown State College on Friday, February 10, after originally planning to open in September. Located at 348 E. Calder Way underneath The Maxxen, Mezeh will soon be serving up...
Onward State
Staff Picks: What Should Replace Gumby’s Pizza?
Last month, State College’s Gumby’s Pizza officially closed its doors after over 30 years of service. Located at 300 S. Pugh St., the restaurant’s window posted a sign saying it was permanently closing down and thanked everyone for the support over the years. Now that the space...
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
