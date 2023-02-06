Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL GM Tells Dallas Cowboys to Draft Another Quarterback
Is it time for the Dallas Cowboys to start thinking about drafting a new quarterback? Former NFL executive and current... The post Former NFL GM Tells Dallas Cowboys to Draft Another Quarterback appeared first on Outsider.
Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag. Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson
For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
Peyton Manning admits Tom Brady one of the reasons he went to Denver
The legendary rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will go down as one of the greatest in sports history. Manning enjoyed the rivalry so much that he admitted it was one of the reasons why he chose to stay in the AFC and play for the Denver Broncos after leaving the Indianapolis Colts.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks
The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
NFL Network pulls Michael Irvin from Super Bowl 57 coverage after alleged incident
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is off NFL Network’s Super Bowl 57 coverage after an alleged incident in a hotel in Arizona. The alleged incident took place Sunday and a woman subsequently made a complaint leading to the former Dallas Cowboys star being pulled from the big game by NFL Network. He has been sent home.
Sean Payton Lays Down The Law On Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton is making new rules regarding QB Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach.
Report: New Orleans Saints To Receive Visit From Pro Bowl Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints are among the many NFL teams that need a quarterback this offseason. Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston aren’t the future of the franchise. A new report Tuesday night shows the Saints are being aggressive in trying to land a top quarterback for the 2023 season.
Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals
The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator
Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
