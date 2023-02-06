Governor claims investigation into Utah prison assaults underway

A state investigation into multiple incidents at Utah correction facilities is underway following another assault over the weekend.

Governor Spencer Cox offered a statement Monday after a series of recent incidents.

“Safety and security at our Corrections facilities remain of utmost importance and these security breaches are unacceptable," the governor said.

The latest incident occurred Saturday night when an officer was assaulted in a restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

Both the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake and Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison were originally placed on lockdown, which were later lifted.

A similar incident with nearly identical details and location occurred on Jan. 30.

"Corrections leadership is fully investigating these recent incidents and will reexamine safety protocols and staffing levels to protect our officers and the incarcerated Utahns in their care," added Cox. "We are reviewing all aspects of our operations to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams added that a group with the state legislature is also looking at the recent issue.