The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas, From Sprawling Sectionals to Convenient Daybeds

By Taylor Davies
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the purchases you can make for your home, a sleeper sofa is probably the most selfless. Yes, by choosing a couch that becomes a bed, you’re basically saying, “I want you to stay with me so badly that I’m willing to devote a whole piece of furniture to making you more comfortable.” That’s altruism. That’s love . That’s so much more than a pillow and a blanket .

The best sleeper sofa doesn’t only give your guests a great night of Zzzs but looks stylish and welcoming everyday. In fact, since your couch will probably be, well, a couch most of the time, its status as a sleeper should be a secret to everyone except your slumber party pals. You want comfy cushions, a nap-worthy depth and a look that blends seamlessly with your decor .

There are a few things to consider when shopping for a sleeper sofa. First, because of the nature of the piece, sleepers tend to be pricier than standard couches, so plan to spend a bit more. You’ll also want to be sure that you’ve got the square footage not only for the fold-out bed, but also for your guests to navigate around it. (And don’t forget storage for the extra linens and pillows!) And be warned: If word gets out that you have the best sleeper sofa in town, you may—just may —be busier than a boutique hotel.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Sleeper Sofas:

Material : Needs and wants may conflict when choosing the fabric for your sleeper sofa. If you love the luxurious look of velvet but your four-legged friend loves to cuddle and tends to shed, you may opt for something stain-resistant or with machine-washable cushion covers. Try to find a material that balances the practicality of your lifestyle while still delivering on style.

Dimensions : As we mentioned above, measuring your space is the first and most important step in your search for a sleeper sofa. From there, determine if you want two, three or four seats in length, shallow seats or deep seats, armrests or no armrests—and how all of those specs will impact the room. Also consider the ability of your sleeper to unfold with enough space.

Mattress Type : Along with size—twin, full, queen or king—you’ll also want to consider the kind of mattress you want for your guests. Will you spring for memory foam? Or will you opt for a classic boxspring? The ideal mattress is comfortable and practical for your visitors, so be sure to account for whether you’re usually entertaining solo travelers, couples or even kids.

Best Overall Sleeper Sofa

Apt2B Avalon Queen-Size Sleeper Sofa Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qS7n_0keQVW6O00

A queen-size sleeper sofa bed is ideal for hosting two guests at a time, and when not in use as a bed, it’s just the right length for TV binges and cat naps. We are big fans of Apt2B’s stylish and modern sofa selection, especially the Avalon for its sleek, go-with-anything design. This model is also highly customizable—choose from 56 upholstery fabrications, two wood base colors and two mattress types.

Material: Various.
Dimensions: 79 x 37 x 36 inches.
Mattress Type: Deluxe 5.5 inch innerspring mattress.

Buy Now on Apt2B: $3,398

Best Twin-Size Sleeper Sofa

West Elm Haven Chair And A Half Sleeper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6z69_0keQVW6O00

For smaller spaces and those who anticipate only having one guest at a time, a chair-and-a-half that converts to a twin-size bed is ideal. We love this one from West Elm for many of the reasons: lots of fabric customization options, high-quality contemporary design and white-glove delivery options. In addition to being a cozy reading and movie-watching spot for you, the two-layer gel-infused mattress means a comfy night’s sleep for your lucky guest.

Material : Various.
Dimensions : 54.5 x 40 x 31.5 inches.
Mattress Type : Two-layer, high-density foam and gel-infused foam.

Buy Now on West Elm: From $1,899

Most Versatile Sleeper Sofa

Joybird Briar Sleeper Sofa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNtp9_0keQVW6O00

We’d hesitate to call Joybird’s endlessly useful Briar Sleeper sofa a workhorse, but this is the best sleeper sofa to fulfill all your needs. We love that it’s available in more than 80 upholstery finishes (some add to the overall cost and some increase wait times) and designed to fit well in just about any room. Plus, the Briar is only 79 inches wide and unfolds to reveal a queen size mattress, making it ideal for smaller spaces and accommodating two overnight guests comfortably. One ecstatic reviewer reports: “Love the feel, love the fabric, love the color, love the comfort.” What more could you ask for?

Material : Various.
Dimensions : 79 x 36 x 35 inches.
Mattress Type : 3 inches high-density foam; 2 inch memory foam.

Buy Now on Joybird: $3,670

Best King-Size Sleeper Sofa

Rove Concepts Milo Sleeper Sofa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T59tI_0keQVW6O00

If you have a lot of space and host overnight guests quite often, you might want to consider the generous size of a king-size sleeper sofa. At over 98 inches wide, Rove Concepts’ Milo sleeper sofa is about a foot bigger than your average couch—hence why it can accommodate such a large mattress. In short, it feels rather grand, so it belongs in a room where it won’t totally overpower your other furniture pieces. We love this sofa bed’s sleek look and modern design married with plush, comfy seating with plenty of room for afternoon lounging and cocktail hour gatherings.

Material: Various.
Dimensions: 98.4 x 40 x 31.5 inches.
Mattress Type: Eight- gauge sinuous spring.

Buy Now on Rove Concepts: $2,499

Best Sectional Sleeper Sofa

Crate & Barrel Fuller Two-Piece Sleeper Sectional with Storage Chaise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLFRG_0keQVW6O00

Hitting all our top marks for comfort, looks and practicality, there’s a lot to love about Crate & Barrel’s investment-worthy Fuller sleeper sectional. With 202 fabric options, four leg options and two cushion fills to choose from, this sleeper sofa is a dream. By day, it’s a cozy spot for morning coffee; by night, the high-density foam mattress ensures a good night’s sleep. The best part? The chaise opens up to reveal a spacious storage spot, perfect for stashing pillows, blankets and linens. Note that at 111 inches wide and 68 inches deep, this couch is also going to take up a lot of room real estate.

Material : Various.
Dimensions : 111 x 68 x 36 inches.
Mattress Type : High-density, high-resiliency foam mattress with ThermaGel layer.

Buy Now on Crate & Barrel: $7,998

Best Trundle-Style Sleeper Sofa

Pottery Barn Teen Carter Camelback Upholstered Daybed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGrA3_0keQVW6O00

While Pottery Barn Teen is marketed as offering furniture for a younger crowd, the quality craftsmanship and traditional vibe fits perfectly at home in adult spaces, too. The Carter Camelback daybed is custom-upholstered and comes in 15 fabrications. It’s stylish, practical and, if you don’t use the trundle feature to conceal a twin mattress, it’s also excellent storage space. The only downside to note here is that the mattresses are not included with the frame. But this does allow you to customize your daybed for the exact level of coziness you want for all manner of relaxing—from solo naps to sleepovers with kids.

Material: Various.
Dimensions: 45.5 x 83.5 x 41 inches.
Mattress Type: Must purchase separately.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $1,799

Best Velvet Sleeper Sofa

Castlery Nathan Velvet Sofa Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phwF3_0keQVW6O00

Compact, stylish and comfortable, Castlery’s Nathan Velvet sofa bed gets our vote as the best velvet sleeper sofa that also happens to be an easy-to-convert futon. Reviewers rave that this jewel-tone couch “looks even better in person,” as well as being “elegant and super comfy to sit and sleep on.” Castlery categorizes the foam-filled cushions as firm, and some reviewers note that it takes a bit of time to soften up.

Material: Velvet.

Dimensions: 81.8 x 34.2 x 31.8 inches.
Mattress Type: Foam cushion.

Buy Now on Casterly: $729

Best Space-Saving Sleeper Sofa

Article Solna Sleeper Sofa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WY9J_0keQVW6O00

This convertible sofa bed gets our recommendation because the look is such a far cry from the typical futon you might picture. Also, thanks to a smart fold-out design, it doesn’t take up as much space as a traditional tri-fold sofa bed. Reviews note how comfortable the Solna is for both sleeping and lounging, with one going so far as to say, “This is one of the most comfortable pieces of furniture I have ever owned.” What’s more, the sleek design accommodates most decor styles. And if all this isn’t enough, this one ships in one to two weeks.

Material : Polyester.
Dimensions : 32 x 86 x 37.5 inches.
Mattress Type : Foam-filled cushions.

Buy Now on Havenly: $1,399

Most Convenient Sofa Bed

Burrow Block Nomad Sofa and Sleep Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EFIj_0keQVW6O00

If you don’t have the space for a true fold-out sleeper sofa but still want to have a comfy place for a guest to crash, consider Burrow’s super-smart Sleep Kit that can be added on to your purchase of the Nomad, Range or Field sofas. The kit includes a memory foam topper, fitted sheet, flat sheet, quilted blanket, pillow and an eye mask—all in a compact storage bag. The sleep kit can be purchased individually if you already own a Burrow sofa, but you save $100 if you bundle it with the couch, making it a great combination purchase for those with houseguest dreams and limited square footage.

Material : Olefin stain-resistant fabric.
Dimensions : 85 x 35 x 33 inches.
Mattress Type : Memory foam topper.

Buy Now on Burrow: $1,890

Best Leather Sleeper Sofa

Pottery Barn Buchanan Roll Arm Leather Sleeper Sofa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBT4w_0keQVW6O00

We are fans of Pottery Barn’s Buchanan collection for its extremely traditional and Nancy Meyers-esque aesthetic. This luxurious sleeper is made-to-order with more than 20 leather finishes to choose from. At only 39 inches deep, this sleeper sofa is rather compact, making it an ideal, statement-making piece for smaller rooms. The fold-out mattress is 5 inches thick, including a gel-infused layer to keep your guests cool at night. As with all high-quality leather sofas, what we love about this one is the well-worn patina that will deepen with every use.

Material : Leather.
Dimensions : 87 x 39 x 37 inches.
Mattress Type : 3.5 inch 1.8 pound density foam and 1.5 inch gel-infused memory foam.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $4,299

