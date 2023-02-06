ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York police abused George Floyd protesters, review finds

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
New York police were found to have abused protesters during the 2020 George Floyd protests, according to the findings of an independent review panel.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended that the department punish dozens of officers for using excessive force against protesters, as well as disciplinary actions for other alleged instances of misconduct amid the protests, according to Reuters.

The report claims that police used pepper spray and batons on peaceful protesters in 140 instances, and includes dozens of allegations of abuse of authority. Among those abuses include officers refusing to identify themselves, concealing their badges, and making false or misleading statements, according to the report.

"Protests against police brutality bred more instances of police misconduct," CCRB Interim Chair Arva Rice said in the report. "If this misconduct goes unaddressed, it will never be reformed."

The New York Police Department objected to many of the findings included in the report. It pushed back, saying less than 15 per cent of the claims made in the report were correct. The department released a statement saying that the review board exaggerated its claims of misconduct and that fewer than 11 per cent of the department's officers were involved in the alleged offenses.

"The less that 15% substantiation rate of allegations against officers confirms "that the NYPD ´s response to the protests during the summer of 2020 was largely professional, commendable, and responsive to the unique circumstances that were present at the time," NYPD Acting Deputy Commissioner Carrie Talansky said in a statement.

Protests broke out nationwide in 2020 after Minneapolis police officers killed George Floyd, a Black man who was accused of trying to pass a fake bill while trying to buy cigarettes.

The report suggested 17 policy changes the department needed to implement to address the outlined issues. The NYPD said in its response that it has already implemented many of the policies.

The board recommended that of the 146 officers mentioned in the report, 89 should face internal charges which can result in termination from the department. The review also recommended discipline for another 57 officers which could include loss of vacation days.

