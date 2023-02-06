Fiancé arrested after woman’s head injury turns out to be a gunshot wound

GRAND JUNCTION, IOWA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who called 911 to report she’d injured her head in a household fall had actually been shot. Now her fiancé is charged with shooting her, according to court documents.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports that it was called to a home in the 1000 block of E. Main Street in Grand Junction on Saturday, February 4th at 9:52pm. The caller told the dispatcher that they had fallen and hit their head against a door. When paramedics arrived, they suspected the injuries were from a gunshot, not a fall – according to a news release.

On Sunday, 31-year-old Adam Coy of Grand Junction was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Domestic Abuse and Willful Injury. According to online court records, Coy was the victim’s fiancé and they lived together in the home. A police report says the victim was shot in the back of the head intentionally by Coy.

The victim’s name and condition are not being released at this time.

