ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Boy who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another

By Denise Lavoie and Ben Finley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtLE7_0keQVESY00

A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher “until she couldn't breathe,” according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.

The incidents were described in a notice sent to the Newport News school district by Diane Toscano, an attorney for teacher Abby Zwerner, informing the district that Zwerner intends to sue. The notice of claim, which was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, outlines prior behavioral issues the boy had at Richneck Elementary School and troubling interactions he had with teachers and students.

Two days before the shooting, the boy allegedly “slammed” Zwerner's cellphone and broke it, according to the claim notice. He was given a one-day suspension, but when he returned to Zwerner's class the following day, he pulled a 9mm handgun out of his pocket and shot her while she sat at a reading table, the notice says.

The notice elaborates on allegations Toscano outlined last month during a news conference.

The document says that several hours before the shooting, at least three teachers and staff members warned school administrators that they believed the boy had brought a gun to school. The boy's backpack was searched, but no gun was found, and administrators did not remove the boy from class, lock down the school or call police.

The claim notice says that Zwerner went to former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker's office at about 11:15 a.m. that day “to advise her that the shooter seemed more ‘off’ than usual and was in a violent mood." It also says the boy had threatened to beat up a kindergarten student and “angrily stared down” the school security officer in the lunch room.

The document describes several more warnings that Parker was allegedly given by staff about the boy having a gun. “Assistant Principal Parker should have called police, instead she did not follow proper protocol and chose to do absolutely nothing,” the claim notice states.

Parker, who resigned from her position last month, could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for the school district said she did not know if Parker has retained an attorney.

Len Wallin, director of legal services for the school system, said in an email that it’s standard practice for the school division to forward notices of intent to sue to its insurer, which handles such litigation.

Wallin said the district’s insurer will handle decisions regarding whether it will represent Parker or not “after consultation with the school board, if that is necessary.”

Comments / 10

Fred's here
2d ago

he didn't belong in a school setting. he was obviously a danger to himself and others for some time

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Teacher Abigail Zwerner sent emails about 6-year-old’s behavior before shooting

The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student had warned administrators about his behavior — including allegedly sticking up his middle finger at a classmate and shoving another — and said she felt “uncomfortable” with him returning to her classroom. Teacher Abigail Zwerner reported two disturbing incidents involving the boy in emails to her superiors on Nov. 22, less than two months before he allegedly shot her at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to documents obtained by 13News Now. Zwerner said the boy had stuck up his middle finger to a classmate on Oct. 11 — and a month...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking incident in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim that a man with a gun approached the driver...
NORFOLK, VA
RadarOnline

'I Do Not Feel Comfortable': Virginia Teacher Abigail Zwerner Emailed Concerns About 6-Year-Old Student Before Shooting

Another disturbing layer was uncovered in the classroom shooting incident of Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner who suffered life-threatening injuries after being targeted a 6-year-old student. The educator raised concerns of the student's behavior in two separate emails to administration before he brought a gun to school, RadarOnline.com has learned. Zwerner, 25, was a first grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, when she was allegedly shot by a student during class instruction on January 6, 2023. Emails from the first grade teacher revealed a haunting paper trail that was callously ignored by school administration staff. In the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Police arrested 24-year-old Na’kia Tyler-Miller Sunday. She is charged with DWI first offense and felony destruction of property. She is being held on $3,500 bond. Police […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy