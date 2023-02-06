Read full article on original website
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day For Fruit-Lovers With Special NeedsUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s newest co-working hub readies for debut
Ohio-based COhatch is flipping several buildings in the greater Tampa Bay area into shared workspaces – including one in St. Petersburg. COhatch, which purchased the former Harlan Hotel building at 15 8th St. N. in 2021 for $2.25 million, is readapting the four-story structure into private offices, co-working spaces and meeting rooms with 24-7 access.
St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mirya Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
Bay News 9
Newman cigar family plans new Ybor City district
TAMPA, Fla. — The owners of the J.C. Newman Cigar Factory plan to transform their corner of Ybor City with a new park dedicated to cigar workers, a tobacco farm and restored inn, according to fourth generation co-owner Drew Newman. "By improving our corner of Ybor City, we hope...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Doesn’t Want You To Learn About Real Black History
“You’re worried that if you teach Black history, someone might get offended," one Florida librarian told HuffPost of Florida's culture wars.
The story of Tampa's very first Black school for children
Tampa History Center historian Fred Hearns highlights Tampa's very first Black school that educated Black scholars for more than nine decades.
lakewoodsnn.com
Mayor Welch speaks on the future of St. Pete
On a sunny Monday morning, all the residents of the Grand Central District around City Hall could hear were the sound of proud drums and brass alongside the chants of “We Are St. Pete,” as the mayor’s State of the City address began. At precisely 11 a.m.,...
How churches played a role in Black history
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Churches play a vital role in Black history, but they're more than just places of worship. They offer hope, opportunity and a sense of community that too often Black communities were not granted. “The church was the hub of the community,” Pastor Wayne Thompson said....
fox13news.com
Suncoast Center serving 22,000 a year as one of the largest community health centers in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It’s one of the largest community health centers in Pinellas County serving some 22,000 people a year. Suncoast Center is a not-for-profit organization that believes treatment works, and its goal is to meet people where they are to help them become the best version of themselves.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
stpetecatalyst.com
Community honors African American legacies
For the eighth-straight year, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) of St. Petersburg celebrated the long-lasting impacts created by three of the city’s African American leaders. The IMA held its annual Legacy Awards Dinner Saturday night (Feb. 4) at the St. Petersburg Museum of History. Rev. J.C. Pritchett II, executive...
Great Day Live wants to send you to the Florida State Fair!
TAMPA, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win [1] “Family 4-Pack” of Four [4] admission tickets to the Florida State Fair, February 9-20, 2023, 11:00am to 9:00pm at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize: $150)
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
Lightning to host community events honoring Black History Month
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will have a series of events in the local area to honor Black History Month. In some of these events, the Bolts will showcase interactive exhibits to the Tampa Bay area showing the contribution of Black players, coaches and leaders within the sport of hockey, the team said in a news release.
More Florida agencies using unmarked sports cars to catch unsuspecting speeders
As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many are turning to unmarked muscle cars. One afternoon in late September as Officer David Garrett drove south on Interstate 275 toward downtown St. Petersburg, a driver in a black convertible BMW cut across two lanes of the highway.
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — The Great American Backyard Campout will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Drive. Check-in is 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out is 8 a.m. Sunday. Activities begin at 5 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Those activities will include backyard games, fishing,...
Tampa police officer helping students through compassion
TAMPA, Fla. — Rodney Riviere said his job as a police officer took a turn that would prove beneficial for him and students — he serves as a student resource officer at Young Middle Magnet School in Tampa. Every morning, he greets kids and their families. "I thought...
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
wlrn.org
USF students take 'A Stand for Freedom' in response to state request for transgender health records
Students at the University of South Florida are organizing a statewide response at Florida public and private colleges and universities to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for medical records of people experiencing gender dysphoria. The Students for a Democratic Society held a small rally outside the Marshall Student Center Tuesday....
President Biden lands in Tampa to speak on healthcare, economy
TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden touched down in Tampa on Thursday as part of his multi-city tour to discuss healthcare and the economy. The president's visit comes a day after his stop in Wisconsin, where he said he would block any attempts to slash Social Security and Medicare benefits. Biden is expected to deliver similar remarks Thursday afternoon in Florida.
floridapolitics.com
City of Clearwater faces lawsuit over Airpark vote
A Gulfport resident claims the city violated Sunshine Laws requiring public notice. A Gulfport man is suing the city of Clearwater over a public meeting involving the city’s airpark. Paul Gagliano, who has a storied history with Clearwater and the Clearwater Airpark, along with Pinellas resident Dennis McDermott, is...
