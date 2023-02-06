ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s newest co-working hub readies for debut

Ohio-based COhatch is flipping several buildings in the greater Tampa Bay area into shared workspaces – including one in St. Petersburg. COhatch, which purchased the former Harlan Hotel building at 15 8th St. N. in 2021 for $2.25 million, is readapting the four-story structure into private offices, co-working spaces and meeting rooms with 24-7 access.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mirya Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Newman cigar family plans new Ybor City district

TAMPA, Fla. — The owners of the J.C. Newman Cigar Factory plan to transform their corner of Ybor City with a new park dedicated to cigar workers, a tobacco farm and restored inn, according to fourth generation co-owner Drew Newman. "By improving our corner of Ybor City, we hope...
TAMPA, FL
lakewoodsnn.com

Mayor Welch speaks on the future of St. Pete

On a sunny Monday morning, all the residents of the Grand Central District around City Hall could hear were the sound of proud drums and brass alongside the chants of “We Are St. Pete,” as the mayor’s State of the City address began. At precisely 11 a.m.,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

How churches played a role in Black history

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Churches play a vital role in Black history, but they're more than just places of worship. They offer hope, opportunity and a sense of community that too often Black communities were not granted. “The church was the hub of the community,” Pastor Wayne Thompson said....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community honors African American legacies

For the eighth-straight year, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) of St. Petersburg celebrated the long-lasting impacts created by three of the city’s African American leaders. The IMA held its annual Legacy Awards Dinner Saturday night (Feb. 4) at the St. Petersburg Museum of History. Rev. J.C. Pritchett II, executive...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lightning to host community events honoring Black History Month

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will have a series of events in the local area to honor Black History Month. In some of these events, the Bolts will showcase interactive exhibits to the Tampa Bay area showing the contribution of Black players, coaches and leaders within the sport of hockey, the team said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA — The Great American Backyard Campout will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Drive. Check-in is 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out is 8 a.m. Sunday. Activities begin at 5 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Those activities will include backyard games, fishing,...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

President Biden lands in Tampa to speak on healthcare, economy

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden touched down in Tampa on Thursday as part of his multi-city tour to discuss healthcare and the economy. The president's visit comes a day after his stop in Wisconsin, where he said he would block any attempts to slash Social Security and Medicare benefits. Biden is expected to deliver similar remarks Thursday afternoon in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

City of Clearwater faces lawsuit over Airpark vote

A Gulfport resident claims the city violated Sunshine Laws requiring public notice. A Gulfport man is suing the city of Clearwater over a public meeting involving the city’s airpark. Paul Gagliano, who has a storied history with Clearwater and the Clearwater Airpark, along with Pinellas resident Dennis McDermott, is...
CLEARWATER, FL
