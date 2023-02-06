Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Yardbarker
NFL insider shares where Jeff Saturday stands in Colts’ HC search
The Indianapolis Colts have cast a wide net in their head coach search, but one of team owner Jim Irsay’s top candidates is fading from contention. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday that the Colts are “leaning against” hiring Saturday as their full-time head coach. He added that Indy executives were planning to meet on Monday to determine which candidates are still in the running and which are out.
NFL
Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days
The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer to a head coaching hire, but it won't happen in the next few hours. On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach. "We said, as an Organization(Colts)… The Coaching search would be...
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
WATCH: Indiana Commit Jakai Newton Rejects Nation's No. 1 Recruit at the Rim
Wheeler High School's Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 recruit, went up for a dunk on Monday night, but Indiana commit Jakai Newton met him at the rim to block the shot. Watch it here.
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Updated look at Colts' 2023 draft pick order
The Indianapolis Colts are still a few months away from the 2023 NFL draft, but we learned Monday that one of their selections is expected to be a bit earlier in the pick order. The midseason trade between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills, which included a conditional sixth-round pick,...
WLTX.com
Stephen Holder on Frank Reich's Colts tenure and what the Panthers are getting in him | Locked On Panthers
Stephen Holder of ESPN.com joins to discuss what lead to Reich's firing in Indy, and how much of the blame Reich shoulders. That and more on Locked On Panthers.
NFL
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
Nov 24, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
NBC Sports
Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator
Bobby Engram left the Ravens coaching staff to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last year, but he could return to Baltimore this offseason. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Engram has interviewed with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after their playoff loss to the Bengals.
NBC Sports
Report: Four Colts head coaching candidates would keep Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator
The Colts may not need to hire a new defensive coordinator once they settle on a new head coach. The team is still going through the process of hiring a permanent replacement for Frank Reich and that process has progressed to the point where the team has discussed who they would like to fill out their coaching staff.
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door
Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
Chiefs: Joe Montana opens up about time in Kansas City with hilarious Marty Schottenheimer story
Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana opened up about his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, and one lone regret about the end of his career. When you’re Joe Montana, there’s not much to regret about your football career. Montana won four Super Bowls with the San...
Lions to hire Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery
Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff as the assistant head coach and running backs coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Following the news that Duce Staley is expected to join Frank Reich’s staff with the Carolina Panthers, the...
Jim Irsay shares update on Colts’ head coach search
Jim Irsay on Tuesday provided an update on the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach search. The Colts owner told fans to be patient because an announcement is days away, not hours. We said,as an Organization(Colts)🏈… The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is... The post Jim Irsay shares update on Colts’ head coach search appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Thomas took a shot at Saints reporter in cryptic deleted Tweet
Michael Thomas doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with one of the most notable New Orleans Saints beat reporters. Weeks ago, just before the final game of the New Orleans Saints season, the team restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract to give him a nearly million-dollar bonus for the last game of the year and to virtually guarantee that his time in New Orleans was over.
Northwestern vs. Ohio State prediction and odds for Thursday, February 9
It’s been a really rough stretch for the Ohio State Buckeyes who now find themselves, 11-13 and 3-9 in the Big 10 after losing four straight conference matchups. Their latest loss came on Sunday to their rival, Michigan, 77-69. They let Hunter Dickinson dominate the paint with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Last Thursday, Dickinson had 19 in a Michigan win over Northwestern.
