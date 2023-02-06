ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL insider shares where Jeff Saturday stands in Colts’ HC search

The Indianapolis Colts have cast a wide net in their head coach search, but one of team owner Jim Irsay’s top candidates is fading from contention. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday that the Colts are “leaning against” hiring Saturday as their full-time head coach. He added that Indy executives were planning to meet on Monday to determine which candidates are still in the running and which are out.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator

Bobby Engram left the Ravens coaching staff to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last year, but he could return to Baltimore this offseason. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Engram has interviewed with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after their playoff loss to the Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door

Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Irsay shares update on Colts’ head coach search

Jim Irsay on Tuesday provided an update on the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach search. The Colts owner told fans to be patient because an announcement is days away, not hours. We said,as an Organization(Colts)🏈… The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is... The post Jim Irsay shares update on Colts’ head coach search appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Michael Thomas took a shot at Saints reporter in cryptic deleted Tweet

Michael Thomas doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with one of the most notable New Orleans Saints beat reporters. Weeks ago, just before the final game of the New Orleans Saints season, the team restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract to give him a nearly million-dollar bonus for the last game of the year and to virtually guarantee that his time in New Orleans was over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Northwestern vs. Ohio State prediction and odds for Thursday, February 9

It’s been a really rough stretch for the Ohio State Buckeyes who now find themselves, 11-13 and 3-9 in the Big 10 after losing four straight conference matchups. Their latest loss came on Sunday to their rival, Michigan, 77-69. They let Hunter Dickinson dominate the paint with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Last Thursday, Dickinson had 19 in a Michigan win over Northwestern.
COLUMBUS, OH
