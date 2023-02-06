WATSONVILLE —The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) Board of Directors approved contracts to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project during a special meeting on February 1. Before the vote, Vice-Chair, Stephen Rider, commented, “After 30 years it’s nice that this project is coming to realization.” Director and previous General Manager, Mary Bannister, added, “I could not be more thrilled for this project; I look forward to the day we cut the ribbon!” The Board awarded two contracts during its meeting, both to Mountain Cascade, Inc., which submitted the lowest responsive bid for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take 22 months. The Board also approved agreements for construction management services, environmental monitoring and permit compliance services, and engineering services during construction.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO