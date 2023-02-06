Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
SJ nonprofit issues failing grades to city council for decisions on policing; new mayor responds
That grading is reflected in this year's "City Council Report Card" released earlier this week, with all but one councilmember who served under former Mayor Sam Liccardo receiving an F.
San Jose mayor criticized for secret committee meetings
San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan created five committees to meet privately and advise him on the city’s most pressing problems, but some say the move lacks transparency and could flout the law. Mahan formed committees to help him tackle homelessness, crime, blight, permitting for development and downtown vibrancy. There...
Longtime San Jose official leaves for smaller city
San Jose’s public works director has left to take on a leadership position in a neighboring city. Matt Cano, who worked for San Jose in a variety of roles over the span of nearly 24 years, took over as deputy city manager in Milpitas on Jan. 30. He has an annual base salary of $275,341, plus approximately $66,400 in benefits. In his last year as San Jose public works director, he earned $280,146 in base salary, plus $14,000 in non-pensionable pay and about $88,500 in total benefits and allowances.
San Jose council gets failing grade for policing
That’s the grade the San Jose City Council scored when it comes to decisions on policing, according to Sacred Heart Community Service’s report card. Advocates said the grades, released Monday, represent years of inaction on making meaningful police reform. “We need to make clear that our city council...
Reports of Treatment Center Shutdown Disturb Modesto’s Mayor
Like many of the city’s residents, Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen was caught by surprise when she read that the county’s “Genesis” drug treatment center was closing down. The center is located in Modesto. “All I know is what I read in the paper and the math...
KSBW.com
Hollister considers new large recreational vehicle ordinance
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Monday, Hollister City Council revisited an ordinance on regulation enforcement of large recreational vehicles. This comes in light of the police department receiving numerous complaints about illegally parked large recreational vehicles. These include trailers, boats, motor homes, and utility trailers in front of driveways and on streets.
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
KSBW.com
City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
San Jose mayor meets opponent over dinner
Two Silicon Valley political opponents met for dinner last week without staff or any public agenda. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, his former opponent for the seat, dined for more than an hour at downtown eatery Original Joe’s on Jan. 30. Mahan ate ravioli and Chavez had a salad, but the main course was... The post San Jose mayor meets opponent over dinner appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Early Learning Program site holds groundbreaking in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Office of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new early learning program center on Wednesday. The groundbreaking was held at Hartnell College's east Salinas campus. The center will be named the MCOE Early Learning Program Hartnell Stem Academy. The center will provide families with high-quality education and care for The post Early Learning Program site holds groundbreaking in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
acwa.com
PV Water Approves Contracts to Build the College Lake Project
WATSONVILLE —The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) Board of Directors approved contracts to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project during a special meeting on February 1. Before the vote, Vice-Chair, Stephen Rider, commented, “After 30 years it’s nice that this project is coming to realization.” Director and previous General Manager, Mary Bannister, added, “I could not be more thrilled for this project; I look forward to the day we cut the ribbon!” The Board awarded two contracts during its meeting, both to Mountain Cascade, Inc., which submitted the lowest responsive bid for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take 22 months. The Board also approved agreements for construction management services, environmental monitoring and permit compliance services, and engineering services during construction.
San Jose-based eBay announces layoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose-based eBay plans to slash its workforce by 4 percent, according to the company’s SEC filing. CEO Jamie Iannone wrote a letter to employees announcing that eBay is eliminating jobs in response to the global macroeconomic environment, CNBC reported. “As a result of these considerations and our future-forward plans, […]
$33 million in illegal marijuana seized in the East Bay
Over $30 million worth of illegal cannabis has been recovered in search warrants across the East Bay, according to a press release from the Department of Cannabis Control.
KSBW.com
Local business owner of 'Pizza My Heart' set to attend State of the Union address
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Come Tuesday, President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union address, giving him a chance to highlight key priorities and agenda items. Many notable guests will be in attendance, including some from the Central Coast. Chuck Hammers, owner of “Pizza My Heart,” was invited by local leader Congressman Jimmy Panetta. Hammers' business was one of many that suffered extensive damage in the recent storms.
Santa Cruz County Fair board to meet Tuesday amid ongoing Dave Kegebein firing controversy
Dave Kegebein, fired abruptly in October as CEO of the Santa Cruz County Fair, says he hopes to "provide entertainment" at Tuesday's meeting, at which he and his supporters aim to confront the fair's board about the upheaval that also included the replacement of two board members.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Phys.org
The end of an era: The long, lonely days of Mount Madonna's last white deer
Hidden in the redwoods above Watsonville, California, a shy and ghostly beauty once drew crowds but is now destined to live, and die, alone. The small white doe is the sole survivor of a large and cherished herd of fallow deer created by famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, gifted to cattle baron Henry Miller, bought by Santa Clara County and then expanded by the addition of a smaller herd seized during a raid of an illegal farm in Morgan Hill.
KSBW.com
Monterey County is a 'hot spot' for disease-carrying ticks
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Researchers said this winter's heavy rains could lead to a huge spike in the Bay Area's tick population, especially in certain areas where the insects are much more likely to carry harmful diseases. "Ticks love moisture. Nymphs are basically the first stage of ticks, and...
Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward
OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.The following day, agents with the Department of...
