Three dead from suspected fentanyl overdoses near Gilroy
Three people were found dead of suspected overdoses of fentanyl in a residence near Gilroy on Monday and a fourth person was revived by responding Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Garcia Lane at 3:05pm by Cal Fire crews who needed assistance....
Rejected Gilroy billboard proposal can be appealed
A split Gilroy Planning Commission voted against an ordinance Feb. 2 that could add two digital billboards in the city. Property owner Mike Conrotto, who applied for the change to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow such structures, now has 20 days to appeal to the City Council, which has the final say on the matter.
Gilroy High’s Kaiulani Garcia on a State mission
Kaiulani Garcia admits that at times she can be her own worst enemy during the heat of competition in a wrestling match. However, the Gilroy High junior—who has just two losses in 20-plus matches this season—took a huge step mentally in winning the 152-pound division in the Napa Valley Girls Classic at Vintage High on Jan. 6-7.
