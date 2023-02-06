Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
Syracuse basketball rallies past Florida State for 5th ACC road win of the season
Tallahassee, Fla. ― Syracuse’s two senior starters, Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards, kept the Orange in contention, and then freshman point guard Judah Mintz provided the late push to propel Syracuse to a 76-67 win over Florida State on Wednesday night. Girard led the Orange with 26 points,...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Orange makes final list cut for 4-star City Rocks wing
Fast-rising 2024 four-star wing Damarius Owens, a native of Rochester, N.Y., has disclosed a top three that includes Syracuse basketball and plans to make a college decision this month, according to a media report. As first reported by On3 national analyst Joe Tipton, the three finalists for the 6-foot-7 guard/forward...
Jim Boeheim after week of clarifications, apology and talk with his boss: ‘I’m not always perfect’
Tallahassee, Fla. – In the wake of comments he made to ESPN that certain ACC schools had bought teams through the use of the transfer portal and NIL money, Jim Boeheim had to apologize to coaching colleagues Jeff Capel of Pittsburgh and Steve Forbes of Wake Forest. The interview...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star’s ‘final decision will come down to’ SU, UCLA
On Monday night, Syracuse basketball priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr. disclosed on social media that he has received a formal scholarship offer from UCLA, which is a top-10 team in the current 2022-23 season and went to the Final Four during the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Cory DeSanti, the head...
Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools
Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
cnycentral.com
Jim Boeheim walks back 'I can do whatever I want' comment in new statement
Syracuse, N.Y. — SU Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim released a statement on Twitter late Monday night, seemingly walking back comments he made in an interview with ESPN regarding his future with the school and team. In the interview posted Saturday, Boeheim said he would probably return for another...
Longtime CNY football coach, who won four Section III titles, dies at age 91
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The players, opponents and strategies all changed throughout the years, but the pregame speeches of New Hartford football coach Don Edick always contained at least one constant. Before sending his Spartans onto the field, Edick would implore his Spartans to “go out there and kick some behind.”...
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ returns to the airwaves on The Beat
The time is just right for the return of Jus Mic. Jus Mic begins a new radio show on 96.5 / 100.3 The Beat (WMVN-FM) in Syracuse starting Monday, Feb. 6. He’ll host the afternoon drive weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on the rhythmic contemporary hit radio (CHR) station. “We...
DA Fitzpatrick takes over Armory Square murder case, shares motive and dramatic video
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick believes he’s got an airtight case against a Syracuse man accused of killing one person and wounding four others last year in Armory Square. As proof, the DA played a dramatic video of the murder in court Wednesday of the...
cnycentral.com
Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
cnycentral.com
Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure
SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
iheartoswego.com
Carl D. Palmitesso – February 7, 2023 Featured
Carl D. Palmitesso, 89, a resident of Oswego passed away on February 7, 2023, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Leppert) Palmitesso and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. He was employed with the Carrier Corporation for...
syracuse.com
Another CNY school district buys out superintendent, who disappeared without explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – School board members approved paying Sandy Creek’s superintendent more than $70,000 after he resigns, according to a separation agreement approved late last year. Kyle Faulkner, who will officially resign from the Sandy Creek Central school district on March 10, will be paid his regular...
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
tompkinsweekly.com
Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
Former lawmaker seeks to unseat Marty Masterpole in Onondaga County comptroller’s race
A former Onondaga County legislator is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge County Comptroller Marty Masterpole in the November election. Casey Jordan, 61, of Clay, said he has asked the Onondaga County Republican Committee for its designation to run for the post. He is unopposed.
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
FanSided
307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0