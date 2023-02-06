ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Orange makes final list cut for 4-star City Rocks wing

Fast-rising 2024 four-star wing Damarius Owens, a native of Rochester, N.Y., has disclosed a top three that includes Syracuse basketball and plans to make a college decision this month, according to a media report. As first reported by On3 national analyst Joe Tipton, the three finalists for the 6-foot-7 guard/forward...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools

Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Jim Boeheim walks back 'I can do whatever I want' comment in new statement

Syracuse, N.Y. — SU Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim released a statement on Twitter late Monday night, seemingly walking back comments he made in an interview with ESPN regarding his future with the school and team. In the interview posted Saturday, Boeheim said he would probably return for another...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
SANDY CREEK, NY
iheartoswego.com

Carl D. Palmitesso – February 7, 2023 Featured

Carl D. Palmitesso, 89, a resident of Oswego passed away on February 7, 2023, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Leppert) Palmitesso and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. He was employed with the Carrier Corporation for...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
UTICA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
FREEVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
