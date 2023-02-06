Read full article on original website
Wear The Gown: Preventing coronary artery disease
SAN ANTONIO — Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease in the U.S. For some people a heart attack is the first sign of coronary artery disease. That's one of the reasons it is often called the silent killer. Plaque buildup in the arteries is how the disease progresses preventing blood flow to the heart.
news4sanantonio.com
City spending millions to rehab homes, some homeowners unhappy with results
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio is rehabbing hundreds of homes to help low income homeowners stay in their aging houses. It will be using $45 million from the bond approved by voters last year. The goal is to rehab 650 homes in 2023 by giving "forgivable loans"...
news4sanantonio.com
Local family praying for family in Turkey impacted by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO - The catastrophic earthquake has one woman in San Antonio worried sick about her close Turkish relatives who have not made it out alive. Gulhan Ozdemir is clinging to hope for her family, watching for updates on Turkish television news and calling her loved ones in Malatya, one of several cities where people are displaced by the earthquake.
KIII TV3
Trio of puppies found cold, wet and covered in ticks in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO — Three puppies were found abandoned, cold and wet, and covered in ticks, in a drainage ditch last Tuesday. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services officers were out helping folks during the winter storm when they spotted two of the puppies near a drainpipe in the ditch.
Upworthy
Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
Sprouting Up: After a slow start, the Healthy Corner Stores initiative is planting oases in food deserts
Under the program, the city supplies participating stores with no-cost refrigeration units and access to affordable fresh produce in exchange for the promise they'll make it available to customers.
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
City of New Braunfels shows modest growth
From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
news4sanantonio.com
The 2023 San Antonio Coffee Festival at Travis Park
It's more than just an average cup of Joe at the 10th Annual San Antonio Coffee Festival! Founder Linda Brewster is here this morning with more on the event and all things coffee! Take a look to learn more!. The 2023 San Antonio Coffee Festival at Travis Park. 301 E....
Decriminalizing marijuana and abortion, other initiatives to make May Election ballot in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A push for justice reform in San Antonio has reached the number of signatures to be put on the May ballot. San Antonio voters will decide whether or not to decriminalize abortion, marijuana, banning the use of no-knock warrants and chokeholds. Activist group ACT 4 SA...
news4sanantonio.com
Border county says recent human smuggling arrests involve SA women
The border crisis is not slowing down and one southwest county has felt the impact just in the last week. Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas says action has ramped up recently, a look at the sheriff's Facebook page shows the extensive amount of arrests in the past week. This particular...
KSAT 12
Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores
SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman
The woman allegedly smashed her husband's car with a baseball bat before backing her car into it.
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman claims local bank gave her $200 in counterfeit bills
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is warning others to count their money before they walk out of a store or bank after she claims she got two counterfeit bills at a local bank and didn’t realize it until it was too late. Linda Metz was paying...
tourcounsel.com
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated Online
That's the question being debated by people on the San Antonio forum on Reddit, and there seems to be a general condense on the worst few. User reptocraddick asked, "what's your least favorite road in the city, and why is it Bandera?" While the cheeky question alluded to their answer, other people soon weighed in.
Longtime San Antonio nightspot Bar America changes ownership after four generations
Owner Brian Correa Correa said he’s looking forward to leaving the business in the hands of the team behind Bang Bang Bar and The Dogfather.
KSAT 12
Send a Valentine’s Day card to a patient at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Being in the hospital generally isn’t fun, but it can be especially difficult on holidays. But you can help make Valentine’s Day sweeter for some young patients and their families at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. The staff at CHOFSA is encouraging...
Dive crews searching for missing driver after car goes off I-10 into river, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A search for a missing driver is underway in Seguin after officials say a car drove off of the highway and into the river. Seguin Police were called around 2 a.m. Thursday about a driver on I-10 Eastbound who was seen going off of a bridge and into the Guadalupe River.
