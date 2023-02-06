ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wear The Gown: Preventing coronary artery disease

SAN ANTONIO — Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease in the U.S. For some people a heart attack is the first sign of coronary artery disease. That's one of the reasons it is often called the silent killer. Plaque buildup in the arteries is how the disease progresses preventing blood flow to the heart.
Local family praying for family in Turkey impacted by earthquake

SAN ANTONIO - The catastrophic earthquake has one woman in San Antonio worried sick about her close Turkish relatives who have not made it out alive. Gulhan Ozdemir is clinging to hope for her family, watching for updates on Turkish television news and calling her loved ones in Malatya, one of several cities where people are displaced by the earthquake.
Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
City of New Braunfels shows modest growth

From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
The 2023 San Antonio Coffee Festival at Travis Park

It's more than just an average cup of Joe at the 10th Annual San Antonio Coffee Festival! Founder Linda Brewster is here this morning with more on the event and all things coffee! Take a look to learn more!. The 2023 San Antonio Coffee Festival at Travis Park. 301 E....
Border county says recent human smuggling arrests involve SA women

The border crisis is not slowing down and one southwest county has felt the impact just in the last week. Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas says action has ramped up recently, a look at the sheriff's Facebook page shows the extensive amount of arrests in the past week. This particular...
Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores

SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
