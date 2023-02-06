ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

WFMJ.com

National Guard chemical team working in East Palestine

The Ohio National Guard is doing more than helping local police and deputies secure the evacuation zone around the chemical train derailment in East Palestine. Members of the Guard’s 52nd Civil Support Team were called to the scene of the crash to assess and monitor public facilities for any potential remaining hazards following Governor Mike DeWine’s order to deploy the Guard earlier this week.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation

NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Phone hotline for East Palestine evacuees requesting air monitoring

Norfolk Southern announced that is offering air monitoring to people living in the area that was evacuated following Friday’s derailment, fire, and chemical spill along Taggart Road. You may request air monitoring at your home by calling the Re-Entry Air Monitoring Request Hotline at (330) 849-3919. Railroad officials say...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana EMA East Palestine 'Safe Re-entry Plan'

East Palestine officials announced at Wednesday's news conference that people returning to their homes must follow the below plan posted by the Columbiana County EMA:. INCLUDES TAGGART, ALICE, E. MAIN, WOOD, GARFIELD, & OAK ST. ALL SIDE STREETS BETWEEN THOSE MENTIONED ABOVE INCLIUDING PLEASANT DR. IF ENTERING FROM NORTH ON...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine updates air quality info

EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

EPA reports no air quality issues in Trumbull County

Experts reported no elevated air quality levels in Trumbull County due to chemicals burning at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine. According to the Trumbull Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. EPA and private contractors monitored air quality late Monday and early Tuesday in the Mahoning Valley, including Trumbull County.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Statewide & federal forces join to control explosion in East Palestine

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine flew into East Palestine to meet with federal and statewide agencies before DeWine announced that the controlled release of toxic chemicals inside unstable tank cars was taking place. DeWine said there was no "good choice" in this scenario when dealing with the release of toxic chemicals,...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment

Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday

People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

