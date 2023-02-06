Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine
Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions. They talked about tests of air in the former no go zone and long term monitoring. WFMJ News has requested the...
WFMJ.com
Farm owner concerned about contamination of well and nearby creek
Leslie Run Creek gently babbles its way south out of East Palestine into nearby Negley, eventually into the Ohio River. "You jump on a kayak and there's a bald eagle, they'll follow you down through there," says Russell Murphy, who lives less than a mile away. Murphy knows it well.
WFMJ.com
National Guard chemical team working in East Palestine
The Ohio National Guard is doing more than helping local police and deputies secure the evacuation zone around the chemical train derailment in East Palestine. Members of the Guard’s 52nd Civil Support Team were called to the scene of the crash to assess and monitor public facilities for any potential remaining hazards following Governor Mike DeWine’s order to deploy the Guard earlier this week.
WFMJ.com
Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents after train derailment
The evacuation order for East Palestine residents has officially been lifted. During a press conference Wednesday evening, East Palestine Fire Chief, Keith Drabick announced that after air monitoring throughout Tuesday night, it has been determined safe for residents to return home. "With the full support of Governor DeWine, I am...
WFMJ.com
Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation
NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
WFMJ.com
Phone hotline for East Palestine evacuees requesting air monitoring
Norfolk Southern announced that is offering air monitoring to people living in the area that was evacuated following Friday’s derailment, fire, and chemical spill along Taggart Road. You may request air monitoring at your home by calling the Re-Entry Air Monitoring Request Hotline at (330) 849-3919. Railroad officials say...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana EMA East Palestine 'Safe Re-entry Plan'
East Palestine officials announced at Wednesday's news conference that people returning to their homes must follow the below plan posted by the Columbiana County EMA:. INCLUDES TAGGART, ALICE, E. MAIN, WOOD, GARFIELD, & OAK ST. ALL SIDE STREETS BETWEEN THOSE MENTIONED ABOVE INCLIUDING PLEASANT DR. IF ENTERING FROM NORTH ON...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine updates air quality info
EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
WFMJ.com
HAZMAT expert: Home chemical tests expected before E. Palestine evacuees return
East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick made it abundantly clear Tuesday afternoon that village evacuees are not returning until all homes are deemed safe. This comes after crews conducted a controlled explosion of derailed train tanks holding toxic chemicals on Monday. Former Mahoning County Hazmat Response Deputy Chief, Silverio Caggiano,...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine officials still unsure of when evacuation order will end for residents
East Palestine residents are still in the dark in regards on when they're able to return home after a train derailment released toxic chemicals, known as vinyl chloride into the air. During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick told residents they will not be allowed...
WFMJ.com
Local communities recommending people to stay indoors after East Palestine controlled explosion
Some local communities are suggesting residents stay indoors after a controlled release of vinyl chloride in East Palestine late Monday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), residents of Mahoning County who observe a haze or smell a chemical odor are recommended to stay indoors.
WFMJ.com
No permanent return home yet for a one mile radius in East Palestine
As this state of emergency continues in East Palestine after a train derailment that contained thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals the biggest question on residents minds is when can they go home?. But they're fearful asking is it safe to go home?. Officials say they are working to find...
WFMJ.com
EPA reports no air quality issues in Trumbull County
Experts reported no elevated air quality levels in Trumbull County due to chemicals burning at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine. According to the Trumbull Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. EPA and private contractors monitored air quality late Monday and early Tuesday in the Mahoning Valley, including Trumbull County.
WFMJ.com
Statewide & federal forces join to control explosion in East Palestine
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine flew into East Palestine to meet with federal and statewide agencies before DeWine announced that the controlled release of toxic chemicals inside unstable tank cars was taking place. DeWine said there was no "good choice" in this scenario when dealing with the release of toxic chemicals,...
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
WFMJ.com
Court document sheds light on arrest of reporter at East Palestine derailment briefing
A reporter for a cable news organization is free on bond following his arrest during Wednesday’s media briefing announcing an end to the evacuation of the area around the East Palestine train derailment. According to an affidavit filed by East Palestine Police Detective Dan Haueter, 34-year-old Evan Lambert was...
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
WFMJ.com
Valley officials recommending residents stay indoors due to reports of strong odor
The Mahoning County HAZMAT team is checking the air quality in the Valley after reports of an odor in the air due to the controlled release in East Palestine following the train derailment Friday evening. Valley residents in Boardman, Poland and Austintown have reported a strong odor in the air....
WFMJ.com
East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday
People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
Comments / 0