KARE 11

Vikings hire Brian Flores to be next defensive coordinator

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have found their defensive coordinator. Brian Flores, who worked as defensive assistant and linebackers coach last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been hired to help rebuild a unit that finished near the bottom of the league. The team confirmed the hiring Monday. Flores,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Patriot Ledger

Quincy High's new head football coach is a former New England Patriot

Quincy High's new head football coach comes to the sidelines with a ton of football playing and coaching experience. Vernon Crawford suited up alongside the likes of Drew Bledsoe, Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Ty Law and Tedy Brushchi during a three-year stretch with the New England Patriots from 1997-99. His former coaches include Pete Carroll, Mike Sherman and Bobby Bowden. ...
QUINCY, MA
KARE 11

Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets embarrass Wolves

DENVER — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Jokic finished...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

WNBA investigating Las Vegas Aces after league-altering signings

The WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces for making under-the-table payments to free agents and current players, The Next Editor In Chief Howard Megdal wrote in a Wednesday article. Megdal went into further detail about the alleged pattern used during a potential signing. "According to those familiar with the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Oikos Big Game Spot That Brings Together Legendary Football Star Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and His Family for An Epic Battle That Tests Strength Across Generations

Oikos is returning to the Big Game for its fourth year to bring protein-packed snack favorites to fuel your game day festivities. For the second year in a row, Oikos has partnered with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to host a battle of its own – one that champions all forms of strength, across generations.
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

