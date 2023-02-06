Read full article on original website
Vikings hire Brian Flores to be next defensive coordinator
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have found their defensive coordinator. Brian Flores, who worked as defensive assistant and linebackers coach last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been hired to help rebuild a unit that finished near the bottom of the league. The team confirmed the hiring Monday. Flores,...
Dream hire former Wings coach Vickie Johnson as assistant
Former Dallas Wings head coach Vickie Johnson has joined the staff of the Atlanta Dream as an assistant coach.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Quincy High's new head football coach is a former New England Patriot
Quincy High's new head football coach comes to the sidelines with a ton of football playing and coaching experience. Vernon Crawford suited up alongside the likes of Drew Bledsoe, Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Ty Law and Tedy Brushchi during a three-year stretch with the New England Patriots from 1997-99. His former coaches include Pete Carroll, Mike Sherman and Bobby Bowden. ...
Why Titans interest doesn't guarantee football championships move to Nissan Stadium
Thank you for reading The Bootleg, The Tennessean's high school sports newsletter. I'm Tom Kreager, high school sports editor. Well, the Titans are interested in hosting the TSSAA's nine football state championship games. That means the games are moving to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, right?. Not hardly. At least that's...
Basketball pits father, son coaches against each other for first time
DELANO, Minn. — Scott Antl is in his first season as head girls basketball coach at Delano High School. He's coached for 28 years. "A little over 500 games," said Antl. He's never coached a game like the one he experienced last week. "Tonight's special because I get to...
Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets embarrass Wolves
DENVER — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Jokic finished...
Record eight countries represented in NFL FLAG Championships International Division tournament
HENDERSON, Nev. -- It was just four months ago that Kylie Annandale first threw a football in Australia -- and it brought her all the way here, 7,400 miles away, to the NFL FLAG Championships. "The plane ride is long, but this is so cool," said the smiling 12-year-old from...
How to watch and stream NFL Honors awards show
The 2023 NFL Honors awards show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The event will begin at 7 p.m. MT and will be nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network. Football fans can stream NFL Honors on Peacock or fuboTV (try it free). Every award being...
WNBA investigating Las Vegas Aces after league-altering signings
The WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces for making under-the-table payments to free agents and current players, The Next Editor In Chief Howard Megdal wrote in a Wednesday article. Megdal went into further detail about the alleged pattern used during a potential signing. "According to those familiar with the...
Oikos Big Game Spot That Brings Together Legendary Football Star Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and His Family for An Epic Battle That Tests Strength Across Generations
Oikos is returning to the Big Game for its fourth year to bring protein-packed snack favorites to fuel your game day festivities. For the second year in a row, Oikos has partnered with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to host a battle of its own – one that champions all forms of strength, across generations.
