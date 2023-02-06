Read full article on original website
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Secret lair was uncovered by cops in case linked to JonBenét Ramsey after dad told how he feared attacker watched family
POLICE investigating a horrific child sex attack that could be linked to the murder of JonBenét Ramsey found evidence of a secret lair the culprit may have been hiding in to spy on his 12-year-old victim. Nine months after the mysterious murder of six-year-old JonBenét, a young girl who...
Mom, 2 sons sentenced for holding woman captive in their home for more than a decade
RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- An 80-year-old woman and her two sons were recently sentenced to federal prison for holding a Pakistani woman captive in their home for 12 years and forcing her to perform labor as a "domestic servant." On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that...
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
From hangings to lethal injection — haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America
Chilling photos depict the history of capital punishment in America, from public hangings to firing squads to lethal injection.
Washington Examiner
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
thesource.com
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report
Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez is likely the fourth body found next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mexican state of Zacatecas after going missing with his fiancée.
Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer
An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer.Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals for an evidentiary hearing, and say his convictions and sentences should be vacated. In their filing, attorneys allege that Sanchez's father, Thomas Glen Sanchez, is the actual killer of 21-year-old Juli Busken.Thomas Glen Sanchez died last year. A former girlfriend of Thomas Glen Sanchez claims he confessed more than once...
Black Farmer Arrested After Accusing White Neighbors Of Racism, Harassment
Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after alleging that they were stalked, harassed, chased, and followed by their white neighbors for years.
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
Michael Haight is accused of killing his wife and 5 kids in a brutal Utah familicide. Police reports suggest he had a troubling pattern of aggression toward children.
Before Michael Haight fatally shot his entire Utah family, his wife, Tausha Haight, had filed for divorce.
NECN
Victim's Mother Shares Horrific Ordeal of Human Trafficking
A teenager said she was drugged, sexually assaulted and trafficked after meeting a stranger on social media. She’s one of the thousands of victims targeted across the country each year with cases happening behind closed doors in cities and small towns. The NBC10 Investigators spoke with the mother of...
Minnesota mom convicted of murdering 6-year-old son with shotgun blasts in ‘one of the most horrific’ cases prosecutors have ever seen
A Minnesota jury determined Wednesday that the 29-year-old mother accused of murdering her 6-year-old son with a shotgun before driving around with his body in the trunk of her car amid a heated child custody battle is guilty as charged. Julissa Thaler shot and killed Eli Hart on May 20,...
Texas man confesses to 'gruesome' decapitation of his newlywed wife
And this week's top stories.
Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
toofab.com
Man Sentenced to 45 Years Behind Bars for Brutal Attack That 'Mirrored' Jeffrey Dahmer
The suspect "intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim's body as trophies, mementos and food." A 21-year-old man from Louisiana allegedly inspired by Jeffrey Dahmer has been sentenced to 45 years in prison following the kidnapping and attempted murder of a gay man. Chance Seneca will serve 42...
A South Korean man is sentenced to 40 years in a stalking and murder case
The man was convicted of killing a female colleague in a Seoul subway station last year, a day before he was to be sentenced on stalking charges. This has led to calls for better protection for women.
Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement
HOUSTON (AP) — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy...
