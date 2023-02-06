ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
thesource.com

21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife

A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer

An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer.Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals for an evidentiary hearing, and say his convictions and sentences should be vacated. In their filing, attorneys allege that Sanchez's father, Thomas Glen Sanchez, is the actual killer of 21-year-old Juli Busken.Thomas Glen Sanchez died last year. A former girlfriend of Thomas Glen Sanchez claims he confessed more than once...
NORMAN, OK
NECN

Victim's Mother Shares Horrific Ordeal of Human Trafficking

A teenager said she was drugged, sexually assaulted and trafficked after meeting a stranger on social media. She’s one of the thousands of victims targeted across the country each year with cases happening behind closed doors in cities and small towns. The NBC10 Investigators spoke with the mother of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
PORT HURON, MI
The Associated Press

Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy...
TEXAS STATE

