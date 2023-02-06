ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

SLED investigating after man found dead in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man was found dead. Officials say that the Clinton Police Department was dispatched to a scene involving an unresponsive man found lying on the ground. According to officials, when officers arrived, they found the deceased man.
CLINTON, SC
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified

The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC

