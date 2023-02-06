Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
WLOS.com
Suspect arrested in shooting investigation; Cúrate employee shot now off ventilator
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in an ongoing shooting investigation in Buncombe County that left a beloved restaurant employee fighting for his life. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that a juvenile had been charged and taken into custody regarding the shooting...
Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
S.C. man allegedly killed his elderly mother with table leg
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly beating his 82-year-old mother to death with a table leg. On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive victim.
19-year-old dies, 18-year-old hurt in shooting during drug deal, deputies say
A 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was hurt in a shooting during a drug deal, Cleveland County investigators said.
WYFF4.com
SLED investigating after man found dead in Clinton
CLINTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man was found dead. Officials say that the Clinton Police Department was dispatched to a scene involving an unresponsive man found lying on the ground. According to officials, when officers arrived, they found the deceased man.
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for shooting another man in the face
The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man pleaded guilty to 20 years in prison after he shot another man in the face.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg family asks for body cam footage and transparency after deadly deputy involved shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A family torn apart by grief spoke out Monday along with area racial justice leaders after a deputy-involved shooting ended Darius Holcomb's life. "We want transparency and accountability," said Elder James Johnson, CEO of the Racial Justice Network Monday. "We don't want to wait on the body cams and the dash cams."
FOX Carolina
Teen charged after shot fired left teen critically hurt in Anderson Co., deputies say
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was shot and critically injured in a shooting that took place in Pelzer Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to Foster Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen who was shot.
Men arrested during traffic stop on a slew of charges in Rutherford Co.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested two men Tuesday during a traffic stop on a slew of charges.
FOX Carolina
Altercation between juveniles on school bus results in injuries in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Williamston Police say one juvenile girl is suffering injuries after another juvenile cut her with a pair of scissors while on a school bus. Officers said they responded to Brock Lane at around 3:30 p.m. after someone reported that two students were fighting on...
Man stabbed to death at Mauldin apartment
A man was stabbed to death at an apartment Wednesday morning in Mauldin.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man killed in Spartanburg County crash
An Upstate coroner released the name of a driver killed Wednesday in a crash. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Rykwon Lamonte Goudelock, 24, of Spartanburg. Goudelock was pronounced dead at the scene when his car went off a road and hit a tree, according to the...
