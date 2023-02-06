Read full article on original website
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: People are ignoring a vital detail about Brian Ferentz's Iowa contract
When Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s new contract was revealed on Monday afternoon, everyone’s first instinct was to get their jokes off. And if there’s anyone who understands the value of getting jokes off before delving into the serious world of vital information, it’s me. There’s a reason you’re reading this here and not The New Yorker. Saturday Tradition provides me the proper platform. (Though I am interested to see how The New Yorker would cover the Big Ten.)
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Jackson, impact LB transfer out of Virginia, reveals B1G destination
Nick Jackson is coming off a stretch of three-straight 100+ tackle seasons for Virginia. Now, he’s bringing his talents to the B1G for the 2023 season. Wednesday evening, Jackson announced a commitment to Iowa via the portal. The former 3-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class should be a plug-and-play defender in the middle of the Hawkeye defense.
How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball Against Iowa on Thursday
No. 1 Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) faces off against Iowa (15-8, 7-5) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.
saturdaytradition.com
Wrigley Field to host B1G football game in 2023
Wrigley Field will play host to Iowa and Northwestern later this year. The programs announced on Tuesday morning that they will face off at Wrigley Field on Nov. 4. This will be the 3rd game for Northwestern at Wrigley Field in recent memory. The Wildcats also played Purdue at the...
Iowa’s best wrestlers: Meet the state’s top 220-pounders
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman One wrestler stands out above all the rest when discussing the 220-pound weight in Iowa: Ben Kueter. The dual-sport future University of Iowa Hawkeye firmly placed his name on a short list of pound-for-pound greats in not only the state, ...
Which Iowa Spot Made the List of Best College Towns in America?
The vast majority of college campuses across America give off pretty much the same vibe at their core. But it's what surrounds those campuses that separate the good from the bad. Travel + Leisure is out with their 25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S. and one Tri-State...
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
kciiradio.com
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
The Best Pizza Places in the Corridor for National Pizza Day 2023
Today is February 9th, which is also known as National Pizza Day!. On a day dedicated to pizza, we took a look at reviews on Yelp and Trip Advisor to figure out some of the top pizza places here in the Corridor. Here are five of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in the Cedar Rapids area:
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
KCCI.com
Iowa sailor who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor identified
MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Pentagon says they've identified a teenager who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor. Nineteen-year-old Donald Stott was serving on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. DNA tests recently identified Stott's remains. Stott will be returned to Iowa. He...
Daily Iowan
SpareMe vs. Colonial Lanes: Pinning down Iowa City’s only two bowling alleys
Iowa City has two bowling alleys: SpareMe and Colonial Lanes. But location isn’t the only thing that separates the two. These competitors provide completely different environments and experiences, each catering to different audiences. SpareMe opened in August 2021, gifting Iowa City another option for bowling night. It’s located in...
KCRG.com
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Linn-Mar School Board Member Says She Will Not Resign
A Facebook post from a member of the Linn-Mar Community School board has sparked calls from some parents for her to resign. CBS2 reports that several parents have called on school board member Rachael Wall to step down after a post on Facebook sparked some online controversy. The post from late January stated the following.
iheart.com
Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
Dairy among Iowa rural projects receiving federal funding
There are half as many American dairy farms today as there were 20 years ago and the ones that survive are trying something new.
