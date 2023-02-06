ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: People are ignoring a vital detail about Brian Ferentz's Iowa contract

When Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s new contract was revealed on Monday afternoon, everyone’s first instinct was to get their jokes off. And if there’s anyone who understands the value of getting jokes off before delving into the serious world of vital information, it’s me. There’s a reason you’re reading this here and not The New Yorker. Saturday Tradition provides me the proper platform. (Though I am interested to see how The New Yorker would cover the Big Ten.)
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment

Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Jackson, impact LB transfer out of Virginia, reveals B1G destination

Nick Jackson is coming off a stretch of three-straight 100+ tackle seasons for Virginia. Now, he’s bringing his talents to the B1G for the 2023 season. Wednesday evening, Jackson announced a commitment to Iowa via the portal. The former 3-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class should be a plug-and-play defender in the middle of the Hawkeye defense.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Wrigley Field to host B1G football game in 2023

Wrigley Field will play host to Iowa and Northwestern later this year. The programs announced on Tuesday morning that they will face off at Wrigley Field on Nov. 4. This will be the 3rd game for Northwestern at Wrigley Field in recent memory. The Wildcats also played Purdue at the...
EVANSTON, IL
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention

On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
IOWA STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe

Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa sailor who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor identified

MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Pentagon says they've identified a teenager who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor. Nineteen-year-old Donald Stott was serving on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. DNA tests recently identified Stott's remains. Stott will be returned to Iowa. He...
MONTICELLO, IA
Daily Iowan

SpareMe vs. Colonial Lanes: Pinning down Iowa City’s only two bowling alleys

Iowa City has two bowling alleys: SpareMe and Colonial Lanes. But location isn’t the only thing that separates the two. These competitors provide completely different environments and experiences, each catering to different audiences. SpareMe opened in August 2021, gifting Iowa City another option for bowling night. It’s located in...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa

A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Linn-Mar School Board Member Says She Will Not Resign

A Facebook post from a member of the Linn-Mar Community School board has sparked calls from some parents for her to resign. CBS2 reports that several parents have called on school board member Rachael Wall to step down after a post on Facebook sparked some online controversy. The post from late January stated the following.
LINN COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy