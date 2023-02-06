Read full article on original website
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
HAZMAT expert: Home chemical tests expected before E. Palestine evacuees return
East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick made it abundantly clear Tuesday afternoon that village evacuees are not returning until all homes are deemed safe. This comes after crews conducted a controlled explosion of derailed train tanks holding toxic chemicals on Monday. Former Mahoning County Hazmat Response Deputy Chief, Silverio Caggiano,...
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
wchstv.com
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
WFMJ.com
Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents after train derailment
The evacuation order for East Palestine residents has officially been lifted. During a press conference Wednesday evening, East Palestine Fire Chief, Keith Drabick announced that after air monitoring throughout Tuesday night, it has been determined safe for residents to return home. "With the full support of Governor DeWine, I am...
WFMJ.com
Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation
NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
What is vinyl chloride and how dangerous is it?
Four of the train cars involved in the East Palestine train derailment were carrying a chemical called vinyl chloride.
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
WFMJ.com
Community Action Agency offers vouchers to East Palestine derailment victims
The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County has announced that it is distributing $25 vouchers to those from households affected by the train derailment in East Palestine. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Columbiana, Lisbon and Rogers Save A Lot stores in the county, according to Thomas Andrews, CAACC’s...
Local groups offering helping hands for animals displaced by train derailment
More people are being forced out of East Palestine as the situation worsens. As many pet owners are now scrambling to figure out where to bring their pets, two local farms in Ohio are helping out.
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
Morning Rundown
Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine. Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions.
