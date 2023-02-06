WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Monday night in Northwest, D.C. Just after 10:00 pm, an employee was approached by suspects at the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO