dcnewsnow.com

More police coming to metro

Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Monday night in Northwest, D.C. Just after 10:00 pm, an employee was approached by suspects at the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigating double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said they received reports of a shooting on Good Hope Road around 6:44 p.m. They said that one victim — a man — was found at a local hospital, and the second victim — another man — […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Woman shot, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC Police investigate Georgetown stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Georgetown late Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Georgetown University for a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the 1800 Block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C. A dispute occurred at the location listed at approximately 4:47 am between the suspect and the victim. While the suspect was arguing with the victim, he displayed a weapon and shot at him. Immediately following the incident, the suspect left the scene. No injuries were reported.  28-year-old Maurice Douglas of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Police The post 28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
newsnationnow.com

Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud

(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place on Monday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, officers from the Third District witnessed suspects displaying a handgun and taking property from a victim at the 700 Block of Gresham Place. Officers quickly responded and were able to arrest one of the suspects. 27-Year-Old Giovanni Anderson was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery. The other suspect is still at large. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter

Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed late Monday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4200 Block of 7th Street. Shortly after 11:30 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 35-year-old Latasha Gray was arrested at the scene. She was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police say the shooting was domestic in nature. The post 40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 2500 Block of N Street. Just before 1:30 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a stabbing. At the residence, police found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. 40-year-old Herbert Young of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with the stabbing. According to detectives, the The post Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
