Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
dcnewsnow.com
More police coming to metro
Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Monday night in Northwest, D.C. Just after 10:00 pm, an employee was approached by suspects at the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Adams Morgan businesses, residents share frustration over rise in vandalism, robberies
WASHINGTON - Frustration is growing among business owners and resident in the Adams Morgan area of D.C. over a rise in crimes like vandalism and robbery. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, at least five businesses were vandalized in the area, marking the third time it has happened in recent weeks. They...
Police investigating double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said they received reports of a shooting on Good Hope Road around 6:44 p.m. They said that one victim — a man — was found at a local hospital, and the second victim — another man — […]
dcnewsnow.com
Woman shot, man in custody
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
DC Police investigate Georgetown stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Georgetown late Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Georgetown University for a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
fox5dc.com
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the 1800 Block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C. A dispute occurred at the location listed at approximately 4:47 am between the suspect and the victim. While the suspect was arguing with the victim, he displayed a weapon and shot at him. Immediately following the incident, the suspect left the scene. No injuries were reported. 28-year-old Maurice Douglas of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Police The post 28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
newsnationnow.com
Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud
(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place on Monday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, officers from the Third District witnessed suspects displaying a handgun and taking property from a victim at the 700 Block of Gresham Place. Officers quickly responded and were able to arrest one of the suspects. 27-Year-Old Giovanni Anderson was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery. The other suspect is still at large. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC councilwoman calls for delay in McPherson Square homeless camp clearing
A Washington, D.C., councilwoman called for a delay in the clearing of a homeless encampment at McPherson Square.
11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter
Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
NBC Washington
Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Robbed in Broad Daylight in Northwest DC: Police
D.C. police are looking for a man and a woman accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman on Tuesday afternoon, stealing $8,000 cash and jewelry, according to police. The victim says a man approached her and asked for directions about 2:30 p.m. on Park Road in Columbia Heights, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
WJLA
Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
Police: Person robbed after being forced to get into car at gunpoint
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man and a woman who forced a person into a car at gunpoint before robbing them. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the victim was in the 1500 block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. when a car pulled up just before 2:30 p.m.
WAMU
Teen on ‘Abbott Elementary’ learned how to act in Prince George’s County
Phoenix Averiyire began her acting career by dodging a scam. She was just 7 years old and was pretending to sleep while eavesdropping on her mother’s conversation in a room nearby. Her mother, reading a web story aloud, mentioned something about an open call to be on Disney Channel.
40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed late Monday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4200 Block of 7th Street. Shortly after 11:30 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 35-year-old Latasha Gray was arrested at the scene. She was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police say the shooting was domestic in nature. The post 40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 2500 Block of N Street. Just before 1:30 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a stabbing. At the residence, police found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. 40-year-old Herbert Young of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with the stabbing. According to detectives, the The post Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
