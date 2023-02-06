ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

NFL Mock Draft: Steelers 7-round 2023 projection to give Kenny Pickett a real chance

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Kenny Pickett is the future but they have to get him help. That’s the goal for this 2023 NFL mock draft for Pittsburgh. Kenny Pickett is the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were plenty of skeptics regarding the former Pitt Panthers quarterback, to be sure, when the franchise selected him in the first round of last year’s draft. But once he took over as the starter, he made strides and proved that, at a bare minimum, he’s earned a chance to prove himself further moving forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Eagles star does not feel respected

This season, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick has emerged as one of the top pass rushers in the entire league, but as the team heads into the Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, he revealed that he doesn’t feel like he’s always given the proper amount of respect. This season, he finished Read more... The post Eagles star does not feel respected appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door

Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PennLive.com

What is Jerry Jones talking about in referencing Eagles’ future? ‘I have no idea,’ his ex-coach says

PHOENIX — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments about the Eagles that left Jimmy Johnson scratching his head. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl last week, Jones suggested the Cowboys — who failed to reach the NFC championship game for the 27th straight season — somehow have better long-term prospects than the Eagles.
DALLAS, PA
FanSided

New Daniel Jones contract should scare the hell out of Giants fans

All signs point to Daniel Jones staying with the New York Giants for 2023 and beyond, but his high price tag could make it difficult for the Giants to build around him. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had one foot out the door last year, garnering more attention for his curiously long neck than his actual quarterback play. Within the span of a season, though, he not-so-quietly became the team’s quarterback of the future.
NEW YORK STATE
bvmsports.com

A small school pass rusher who improved his draft stock at the 2023 Senior Bowl

Filed under: Senior Bowl Latest News NFL Draft A small school pass rusher who improved his draft stock at the 2023 Senior Bowl This small school pass rusher turned heads last week in the lead-up to the 2023 Senior Bowl. By JeremyBetz@thebetz93 Feb 8, 2023, 8:15am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter…
CBS Philly

Bryan Cranston makes his pick for Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When it comes to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs, Malcolm in the Middle's dad is not in the middle.Actor Bryan Cranston appeared on "The Best Show Ever" on 97.5 The Fanatic Tuesday and said he doesn't want to pick sides, but he's thinking it'll be a Birds win."I'm feeling very green," Cranston said. "I don't have a dog in this race, I want to see a good game... if I were to pick a winner though, it would be the Eagles."He wasn't just saying that because that was what Philadelphia fans wanted to hear,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
