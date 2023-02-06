ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Hollywood Reporter

Former IMG Exec Launches Sports, Media, Entertainment Private Equity Firm

Former IMG executive Bobby Sharma is launching private equity firm Bluestone Equity Partners, with a focus on the global sports, media and entertainment industry.  The firm announced the raise of its inaugural $300 million growth equity round Wednesday to focus on established businesses and proven assets in that area. Sharma leads the firm alongside Kyle Charters, a former Inner Circle Sports executive. More from The Hollywood ReporterFTX Bankruptcy: Endeavor, Tom Brady Among Investors Caught In FalloutEndeavor's IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand's JKN'Inventing Anna' Actor James Cusati-Moyer Signs With IMG Models (Exclusive) Sharma previously worked as global head of basketball and strategic...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Axios

Media braces for the robot era

The rapid rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT could displace dozens of media companies if they don't move quickly to adapt to a new internet reality. Why it matters: Facebook's many pivots pushed media outlets to move their focus away from social media and toward search — but now experts predict another major disruption for publishers relying on search traffic.
Axios

Carlyle in talks to buy Veritas' Cotiviti

Carlyle Group is in talks to buy health tech giant Cotiviti for nearly $15 billion, including debt, from Veritas Capital, as reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios. Why it matters: The deal would include a stunning $5.5 billion private loan, one of the largest-ever direct loans in the private credit market.
Axios

Communicator Spotlight: Shannon Brayton, Bessemer Venture Partners' CMO

Shannon Brayton has introduced the world to such iconic tech brands as Yahoo, eBay, Open Table and LinkedIn. Why it matters: Now she's building, promoting and protecting brands at scale as chief marketing officer of Bessemer Venture Partners, a venture capital firm supporting tech, enterprise, consumer and health care startups.
Axios

America's print tabloid era is over

The sale of the National Enquirer, a storied gossip rag that became engulfed in scandals in recent years, represents the latest American tabloid giant to change hands as the era of print gossip fades away. Why it matters: A small group of powerful voices has been replaced by hundreds of...
igbnorthamerica.com

Gambling.com Group pens deal with media giant Gannett

Affiliate business Gambling.com Group has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with US media group Gannett Co. Under the agreement, Gambling.com Group will provide content for sports fans while leveraging Gannett’s reach across the US through the USA Today network. Gambling.com Group will integrate its proprietary data science platform...
Axios

Google details Bard, its ChatGPT rival

Google announced several efforts to power search and other products using generative AI systems, including Bard, a conversational system conceptually similar to ChatGPT. Between the lines: Google has long been working on such systems but faces pressure to show it is making progress amid all the attention on OpenAI's popular ChatGPT and similar projects.
Axios

Microsoft details its AI-infused Bing reboot

Microsoft on Tuesday announced its long-expected effort to bring OpenAI's technology to more of its products, including the Bing search engine and Edge browser. Why it matters: Microsoft trails Google significantly in the search business and thus has more to gain, and less to lose, if the market shifts dramatically.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
Axios

Affirm slashes 19% of jobs

Buy-now, pay-later giant Affirm announced on Wednesday afternoon that it is cutting 19% of its workforce — about 500 people — alongside earnings results that missed analyst expectations. Context: The reduction will reset the company to the size it was "between 6 and 12 months ago," CEO Max...
Benzinga

Lean And Mean? Looking At Uber Just Months After CEO's Memo

Uber issues its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, widely beating consensus estimates. The rideshare giant issues 29 cents per share on revenues of $8.6 billion. Uber Technologies Inc UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi delivered on his bombshell memo to employees back in May of last year, saying the rideshare giant would cut costs and treat hiring like a “privilege,” as the company was addressing a shift in investor sentiment.
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Disney CEO Bob Iger to Speak with CNBC’s David Faber on “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow, February 9 at 9AM ET

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" In a CNBC exclusive interview, Anchor David Faber will speak with Disney CEO Bob Iger on "Squawk on the Street" tomorrow, Thursday, February 9 at 9AM ET for his first interview since returning to Disney as CEO. Interview topics will include Disney's fourth quarter results, Bob Iger's thoughts on returning as CEO, upcoming proxy fight with Nelson Peltz and more.
