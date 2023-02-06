Former IMG executive Bobby Sharma is launching private equity firm Bluestone Equity Partners, with a focus on the global sports, media and entertainment industry. The firm announced the raise of its inaugural $300 million growth equity round Wednesday to focus on established businesses and proven assets in that area. Sharma leads the firm alongside Kyle Charters, a former Inner Circle Sports executive. More from The Hollywood ReporterFTX Bankruptcy: Endeavor, Tom Brady Among Investors Caught In FalloutEndeavor's IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand's JKN'Inventing Anna' Actor James Cusati-Moyer Signs With IMG Models (Exclusive) Sharma previously worked as global head of basketball and strategic...

1 DAY AGO