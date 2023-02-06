Read full article on original website
Related
11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter
Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
TODAY.com
At Everyday Sundae, everyone gets a scoop and ‘walks away with a smile’
A D.C. ice cream shop makes sure everyone who walks in — whether they've got money in their pocket or not — can get a cone. Everyday Sundae is located in the Petworth neighborhood of Washington, D.C. and serves ice cream by the scoop — sprinkled with a little extra kindness. Its owner, Charles Foreman, says he can tell when a visitor wants a treat they can't afford, so he gives it to them for free.
Local fashion designers weaving Black History into their work
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two local fashion designers are weaving Black History into their work. Delight Dzansi wants to celebrate her African heritage. She started AlkeBULAN, LLC in 2019 after noticing that members of her community wanted to wear African prints more often -- but they could only access them in the U.S. for special occasions -- or with a months-long lead time.
popville.com
The Bazaar by Jose Andres Opens at The Old Post Office Building!!
Inside 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW. Photos courtesy Jose Andres Group. “Jose Andres Group is proud to introduce The Bazaar by Jose Andres in the historic Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., relaunched in 2022 by CGI Merchant Group, in partnership with Hilton under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand. The opening of The Bazaar at Waldorf Astoria Washington DC signals the culmination of a 30-year journey for Chef Andres, who has dreamed of opening a restaurant in the historic building since he arrived in Washington, DC in 1993.
With The Bazaar Opening, José Andrés Finally Gets His Restaurant Inside The Old Post Office
The saga of the would-be Spanish restaurant inside the historic Old Post Office finally comes to a conclusion with José Andrés as the victor. Andrés and his restaurant group are set to open The Bazaar Wednesday in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel — formerly the Trump International Hotel — in downtown D.C. The restaurant has been a longtime aspiration for the Spanish-born chef — one that went unrealized for years amid Andrés’ legal fight with the hotel’s former owner.
WUSA
February is typically the snowiest month of the year for DC residents
WASHINGTON — D.C. area winter weather enthusiasts have historically had a lot to cheer for during the month of February. However, Washingtonians haven’t had a snowier than average February since 2015. Making matters worse for those longing for snowfall is that NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center expects this month...
WTOP
Augenstein’s lament: 3 reasons I don’t say ‘February’ as well as Dimitri Sotis
For an experienced broadcast journalist in my 27th year covering the D.C. area for WTOP, this time of the year is always humbling. Sure, I put on my “good team player” hat, but at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31, the reality hits — I can’t say February very well.
Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
Meridian Hill Park lower level reopens after renovations
WASHINGTON — After two years of work, the lower level of Meridian Hill Park, also known as Malcolm X Park in Northwest D.C. is back open, according to the National Park Service. The park's lower plaza had been closed off to visitors since December of 2020. The closure allowed...
popville.com
Chick Fil A nears opening in Chinatown
7th and G Street, NW (entrance on 7th Street) When we posted about the Taco Bell Cantina coming to Chinatown last week a few folks mentioned the Chick Fil A signage that went up a few blocks away. And indeed it looks real close to opening. Peek in the window:
mocoshow.com
Lidl Continues MoCo Expansion With Bethesda Location
Lidl is coming to Bethesda. The grocery store will open at the 41,300 SF location that was formerly home to Safeway on Old Georgetown Road for over 25 years, according to a report by Robert Dyer. Safeway closed at 7625 Old Georgetown Road in in March 2018 after opening in 1991. An opening date for the upcoming Lidl is not yet available.
Bay Net
Saying Goodbye To “McKay’s” And Welcoming The Return Of “Shoppers”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Three Shoppers grocery stores are coming to St. Mary’s County in old McKay’s locations. In the 22nd episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” Commissioner Eric Colvin announced “Shoppers” is returning to St. Mary’s County. “I was told...
Takoma Park to Present “Dark Side of the Chew” Feb. 13
Takoma Park’s Code Enforcement division will present the documentary film “Dark Side of the Chew” on Feb. 13, city officials announced. In “Dark Side of the Chew,” filmmaker Andrew Nisker examines the impact of chewing gum on our culture, our health, our economy, and the environment.
Teen On ‘Abbott Elementary’ Learned How To Act In Prince George’s County
Phoenix Averiyire began her acting career by dodging a scam. She was just 7 years old and was pretending to sleep while eavesdropping on her mother’s conversation in a room nearby. Her mother, reading a web story aloud, mentioned something about an open call to be on Disney Channel.
POLITICO
The councilmember making D.C. buses free
Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Monday night in Northwest, D.C. Just after 10:00 pm, an employee was approached by suspects at the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches
D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Synder's Potomac Home Hits Market For Record $49M
Dan Snyder’s team isn’t the only thing he's looking to sell. The embattled Washington Commander's owner has listed his Potomac home in what could be a record-setting $49 million. Here's to hoping a buyer will meet his asking price. News of his house hitting the market comes as...
mocoshow.com
Uniqlo and Gold’s Gym Are Coming to Downtown Silver Spring
Downtown Silver Spring has landed two major tenants with Uniqlo and Golds Gym signing on, according to a BizJournals report. Uniqlo opened its first and only other MoCo location in September of 2018 in Pike & Rose. The Downtown Silver Spring location will be taking over the 10,058 SF space at 914 Ellsworth St that was formerly home to Ulta prior to the move to its current location in Downtown Silver Spring. Gold’s Gym will be taking over 25,000 SF space that was occupied by Washington Sports Club until Fall 2020. Both are expected to open by the end of 2023.
