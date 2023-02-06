ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Possible fraud on ‘Alivio’ stimulus check

By Abraham Retana
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqA4N_0keQTUPM00

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Possible fraud scams are sprouting up with local farmers applying for the "Alivio" stimulus check.

Alivio is a program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture that grants qualifying ag and poultry workers $600 in grant assistance.

Campesinos Sin Fronteras and approved agencies are the only ones authorized to assist with the completion of the application, not individuals.

According to the San Luis Police Department, at least four farm workers have been scammed out of $50 each for the registration process.

"The fill out of the application is completely free. No one should be charging you. to fill out the application and make sure that the organization is fill out is filling out for you falls under the department of agriculture USDA," said Campesinos Sin Fronteras Program Coordinator Edward Sanchez.

The only organizations authorized by the USDA to fill out the Alivio application in Yuma County are Campesinos Sin Fronteras and Comite De Bienestar.

The post Possible fraud on ‘Alivio’ stimulus check appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 2

Anthony Motley
2d ago

the majority of them are here on work visas only. they shouldn't be receiving any kind of stimulus payment. if the government has extra money, they should be giving it to American Citizens that need it.....seniors, veterans, disabled, etc

Reply(1)
2
Related
realestatedaily-news.com

Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma

Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

IRS preventing tax scams

Tax season has arrived but unfortunately with it also comes scammers trying to take your money. The post IRS preventing tax scams appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type of place where you know your neighbors and their parents and cousins. It’s not uncommon here […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Anthony Zeedyk

City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.

As the City of Yuma plans to revitalize a historic area of town, they are inviting the public to attend a meeting to learn more about the project and share their ideas. The plans for the project, called "Brownfields to Innovation Districts," will be discussed at the public meeting on February 14th.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - One woman from California claims she’s in part responsible for a growing demand for Yuma lettuce across America. She lost 140 pounds eating giant salads, and those salads went viral on Facebook, landing her on eight magazine covers. Thousands of people have lost weight following her, including 194 people who The post Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Fire damages trailer causing death of a man

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Fire damages trailer causing death of a man appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Man dies in trailer fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Migrant arrested on murder charges, sentenced to 14 years in prison

YUMA -- A migrant has been arrested by Yuma border agents. The Mexican national was convicted of first-degree murder after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico. Jose Maria Cuevas Gonzalez, 74, was convicted of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by an alien not lawfully present in the U.S. and sentenced to 14 years in prison.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Brawley Investigations Team executes search warrant, seizes firearms

BRAWLEY — On February 3, the Brawley Investigations Team (BIT) executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of K Street in Brawley. BIT Detectives arrested convicted felon Jesus Steven Delacruz (33 year old Brawley resident) who was wanted for a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant. In addition to his warrant, Delacruz was also arrested for several firearm related charges and sales of narcotics. Delacruz’ bail was set at $130,000. Convicted felon John Manuel Romero (44 year old from Whittier, CA) was also arrested during the service of the search warrant for weapon related offenses and his bail was set $10,000. Both arrestees were booked at the Imperial County Jail, according to a press release sent out Saturday, February 4.
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy