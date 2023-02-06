SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Possible fraud scams are sprouting up with local farmers applying for the "Alivio" stimulus check.

Alivio is a program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture that grants qualifying ag and poultry workers $600 in grant assistance.

Campesinos Sin Fronteras and approved agencies are the only ones authorized to assist with the completion of the application, not individuals.

According to the San Luis Police Department, at least four farm workers have been scammed out of $50 each for the registration process.

"The fill out of the application is completely free. No one should be charging you. to fill out the application and make sure that the organization is fill out is filling out for you falls under the department of agriculture USDA," said Campesinos Sin Fronteras Program Coordinator Edward Sanchez.

The only organizations authorized by the USDA to fill out the Alivio application in Yuma County are Campesinos Sin Fronteras and Comite De Bienestar.

The post Possible fraud on ‘Alivio’ stimulus check appeared first on KYMA .