WLOS.com
Asheville preparing for run at several state indoor titles
Asheville — (WLOS) It might be a headscratcher if you decided to attend a WNC high school indoor track meet. You'd still find yourself shivering on cold bleachers, probably at a football stadium. There is only one dedicated indoor track facility in North Carolina, so teams are forced to do what they can to compete.
WLOS.com
Jackson, Woolbright Record Career Nights in Double Overtime Victory at Wofford
Spartanburg — (WLOS) Tre Jackson wrote his name in the Western Carolina men’s basketball record books with 47 points and Vonterius Woolbright made the go-ahead basket with 16 seconds remaining in double overtime as the Catamounts downed Wofford 95-91 on Wednesday night inside Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. WCU...
WLOS.com
Bulldogs get back in the win column with an 86-79 victory over Winthrop
Asheville — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville men’s basketball team got back into the win column on Wednesday night outlasting Winthrop by a score of 86-79 at Kimmel Arena. The victory not only boosts Asheville’s overall record to 19-7 overall and 11-2 in Big South play but it also improves the Bulldogs’ record to 11-0 at home this season.
holycitysinner.com
Taco Boy Coming to Greenville, SC, this Summer
Taco Boy, which has been in the Charleston area since 2006, today announced that they plan to open a new location in Greenville, SC this summer. The new restaurant will located at 1813 Laurens Road, which was the former home of Farmhouse Tacos. The opening will follow a complete transformation of the interior and exterior spaces.
iheart.com
Detention Deputy Charged, Jury Gets Murder Case, BunCo May Buy AVL School
(Graham County, NC) -- A death connected to a car fire in Graham County is being investigated by the SBI. The sheriff's office says a 27-year-old woman was found dead Sunday near a trailer park in Robbinsville. Deputies had initially discovered that same woman's car was on fire along Tatham Gap Road just the day before. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
WLOS.com
Registration now open for Zaniac summer camps
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Learning really NEVER stops at Zaniac Learning Center in Asheville!. From helping students with their dual language activities, coding and cool experiments, the campus located in Biltmore Park offers kindergarten through eighth grade programs and camps. The kids participate in a number of activities and...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
iheart.com
Shooting Investigation Ongoing, Airport Parking Expanding, More I26 Repairs
(Asheville, NC) -- Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man critically injured. Alejandro Cedillo-Morales was shot multiple times Friday while sleeping at his home on Black Locust Drive, which left him on a ventilator. He is an employee of the Curate eatery in downtown. The restaurant's owner set up a GoFundMe account to help the family.
WYFF4.com
Area high school football teams hire new head coaches
Two Upstate high school football teams introduced new head coaches on Tuesday. At Landrum, the Cardinals hired longtime Broome assistant Brent Bridges away from his alma mater, where he'd spent the past 11 seasons, most recently, as offensive coordinator. Bridges, a fromer Centurions quarterback, oversaw a high-scoring attack in 2022 that averaged 31 points a game.
WLOS.com
Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet
MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours St. Francis Surgical Weight Loss program named No. 1 in the Upstate
Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced Feb. 6 its Surgical Weight Loss program has been named the No. 1 robotic bariatric program in the Upstate. The health care system began offering robotic bariatric procedures in 2020. By 2022, the program performed 129 procedures, more than any other program across Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties.
WLOS.com
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County approves Black Legacy Month proclamation, honoring past, present, future
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has taken another step toward honoring Black culture in the region's past, present and future. During the county commissioner's Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation for Black Legacy Month, marking "a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of Black and African American people, to raise awareness about our shared history, to recognize the truth that must come before reconciliation, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Black and African American people have made to our community and our nation."
onekindesign.com
See this magnificent modern style house in the North Carolina Mountains
Living Stone Design + Build together with ID.ology Interiors & Design has created this modern-style house perched above the historic town of Hendersonville in the Western North Carolina Mountains. This mountain home has an intriguing and captivating design. It was inspired by true modern style, as is evident from the ultra-clean, geometric lines of the facade, windows, and cabinetry.
WLOS.com
Micro-housing in the mountains: Two developments in the works for downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer plans to bring two micro-housing projects to downtown Asheville. The developments are at 217 Hilliard Avenue and 46 Aston Street. “We’re excited because we think it meets some of the goals for the city, which include affordable housing, as well as sustainability,” said David Moritz.
WLOS.com
State takes steps to stop white dust in Canton as complaints continue
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Those living near Canton's paper mill say a white dust continues to fall, covering their cars. Last year, News 13's Help Desk looked into the complaints and learned the North Carolina Division of Air Quality (NCDAQ) was investigating. Since that time, several more investigation reports...
WLOS.com
Jackson County does not have a middle school -- but there is a push to change that
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools is just one of a half a dozen districts in North Carolina that does not have a formal middle school. But there's movement to change that, as leaders argue a middle school would bring more quality teaching to students. Superintendent Dr....
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closes its doors
Most Spartanburg residents are familiar with the Wild Wing Cafe, sitting on the corner of Main Street and Church Street downtown.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man sets up watering hole, cameras to capture wildlife in backyard
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — As our region continues to grow, wildlife in our own backyard has to adapt. Hendersonville resident Tom Brass set up a watering hole and cameras in his moss-carpeted backyard when he realized bobcats, coyotes and bears regularly make their way through the neighborhood. "They don't want...
WLOS.com
Black History Month: Events, celebrations happening across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — February marks Black History Month, a time to "honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history," as President Gerald R. Ford once stated. Throughout Western North Carolina, many events and celebrations will be held, honoring the accomplishments...
