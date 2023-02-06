Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Local entrepreneur inspires others
Red Wing is rich with local businesses, and many of the business owners are part of the Red Wing community. Local entrepreneur Andrea Hanson hopes to encourage more women to take the leap into becoming a business owner. “When I sat down and really thought about what brings me the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Learn how to raise chickens in your backyard
Last summer the Red Wing City Council approved a backyard chicken keeping ordinance. Red Wing Community Education and Recreation is hosting an introduction to backyard chicken keeping class for the community. They recently held a similar class for beekeeping following a similar ordinance passing last spring. “We try to set...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Confectionery gears up for a busy week
This Valentine’s Day, Red Wing Confectionery is the place to stop for all your candy needs. This time of the year is busy for the local candy shop, it is the second busiest holiday of the year for them. They make several candies especially for Valentine’s Day, like their...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
James “Jim” W. Kuhn
James “Jim” Kuhn, age 92, of Hastings, died peacefully on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on September 23, 1930 in Red Wing, Minnesota, to John and Gladys (Halvorsen) Kuhn. He graduated from Hastings High School and enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard on December 27, 1950. He served as a member of the enlisted ranks, obtaining the rank of master sergeant, until he was appointed as a Second Lieutenant on June 16, 1956. He served continually in the Minnesota Army National Guard, including Active Duty during the Korean Conflict, until his retirement on December 29, 1980. He married Audrey Niederkorn on May 1, 1954. He worked at Westinghouse Electric Supply Company in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was a construction salesman for 36 years and retired in 1991.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Brian Reuss
Brian David Reuss, 54 of Owatonna, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital surrounded by family, after a short battle with ALS. He was born February 5, 1968 to David and Anita (Schlinger) Reuss in Owatonna, MN. The family moved to Red Wing in 1977. He graduated...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls basketball rebound with win against Winona
Red Wing got back in the win column, holding Winona to 29 points in a 49-29 win Tuesday evening. Winona shot just 19 percent from the field while the Wingers made 39 percent. The Wingers had nine different players get on the scoresheet. Kayla Radtke shot well from long range, making 4 of 8 for 12 points. Hannah Kosek scored 10 points and led the Wingers in steals with four. Sophia Rahn ended with seven points. Rahn and Kosek each had seven rebounds. Izzy Guetzlaff chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area boys basketball: Feb. 7
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had five players reach double-digits, but Goodhue was able to hold off the Cougars 68-67. Will Opsahl had a big game for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 27 points with a trio of 3-pointers. Adam Poncelet scored 18 points and Gavin Schafer had eight points. Kayden Rodrick scored 19...
Comments / 0