Florida State

10NEWS

Parts of US are seeing one of the earliest springs on record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Valentine's Day is less than a week away, but forget about "love is in the air" — because pollen is in the air. Florida typically sees its spring bloom in February as the grasses start to grow again and trees begin to blossom. Medium-high to high allergy levels are forecasted across the Tampa Bay area through this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida balloon is not the same as Chinese spy balloon, CEO says

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local aerospace company is having to answer some interesting questions related to this weekend’s Chinese spy balloon story. Skyborne Technology is building an airship almost identical to the Chinese balloon that the U.S. government shot down. As soon as the Chinese spy balloon story broke, Skyborne technology CEO Michael […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Citrus Forecast Takes Another Hit

The forecast of Florida’s orange production dropped again Wednesday, as efforts intensify to assist citrus growers who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a revised forecast that said Florida growers will fill 16 million 90-pound boxes of oranges during the
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Sunshine State on brink of recession, says noted economist

The Sunshine State is on the cusp of a recession — if it hasn’t already started. That’s the opinion of Sean Snaith, an economist who serves as director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, in his quarterly forecast. However, the impact of a downturn won’t be as severe as the housing market collapse of the late 2000s or the pandemic shutdown of 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
DAVIE, FL
travel2next.com

20 Museums In Florida

The U.S.’s furthest southeastern state offers many vacation opportunities: gorgeous beaches, fascinating ecosystems like the Everglades, exciting attractions and stellar museums in every category. So whether you are looking to escape the hot sun and regular thunderstorms or to explore history, art, science and culture, the Sunshine State offers many options for the whole family and people of all ages.
FLORIDA STATE
Grant Piper News

Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
captimes.com

Opinion | Want regressive taxes and lousy schools? Move to Florida

The Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, which bills itself as a "nonpartisan, not-for-profit" free-market supporting creation, is among those leading the charge to do away with Wisconsin's historic progressive income tax and replace it with a one-size-fits-all flat tax. The former Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, which was its name when it...
WISCONSIN STATE
villages-news.com

We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida

On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths. Right in front of Panera was someone trying to...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

California health program successfully cut hospital visits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A five-year experiment aimed at improving care for some of California's most at-risk Medicaid patients — including homeless people and people with severe drug addictions — resulted in fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits that saved taxpayers an estimated $383 per patient per year, according to a review released Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Most Romantic Hotel

When a couple wants to spend some time together, a hotel can set the stage for some good ole romance. These accommodations can have their own restaurants, fun amenities like heated bathtubs, and be near some unforgettable locations. If you're looking to have a lover's getaway, look no further than...
FLORIDA STATE

