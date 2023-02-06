Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake
Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms. White Helmets...
Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
New York City Student Loses His Little Nieces to Earthquake in Syria
Hussein Akoush, a 28-year-old college student in New York City, was sent into a “panic” when a friend in Syria texted him on Monday and told him that an earthquake had caused “massive destruction” to his hometown of Al-Atarib in northwestern Aleppo.“I saw the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.8. At this point, I realized it was huge,” Akoush, who grew up in Syria and moved to Turkey in 2016, told The Daily Beast. Immediately, he said, “I had to check in on my family in Syria. So I sent messages to all my sisters and my brother, but none...
'Heart-wrenching': Drone footage shows destruction from Turkey and Syria earthquakes
Drone footage shows devastation from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria as frantic rescue efforts continue to find more survivors.
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow.
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundreds
A survivor of a powerful earthquake which has killed at least 1,200 people in Turkey and Syria has shared footage of the aftermath.This video from Malatya reportedly shows the scene where a hotel once stood, now reduced to rubble.Crews are frantically searching for survivors with thousands of people injured and feared to be underneath the debris.USGC has since confirmed a second magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Kahramanmaras. The epicentre of the first earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, and it struck in the early hours of Monday, 6 February.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyNHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action for pay negotiationsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
Catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, Syria kill more than 17,000; deadliest quake series in 12 years
Search and rescue teams continue pulling victims from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria days after a series of catastrophic earthquakes jolted the region claiming more than 17,000 lives.
Faces of hope among the heartbreak: The children saved from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria
Hope and heartbreak dominate the stories of the millions of children caught in the catastrophic earthquake which has killed more than 11,700 in Turkey and Syria.Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the hunt for survivors. But the scale of destruction from the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.With thousands of buildings toppled, it was not clear how many people might still be caught in the rubble. While overwhelmed emergency teams worked...
Centre Daily
‘Like the apocalypse’: Videos show devastation after huge earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
A powerful earthquake and numerous large aftershocks rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 6. Videos showed the devastating scenes where thousands have been killed or injured. The initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Nurdağı, Turkey, in the middle of the night on Feb. 6,...
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria tops 5,000 as rescuers face tough conditions
The death toll from a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 5,000 people early Tuesday, as more than a dozen more quakes rattled the region and search groups dug through rubble with their bare hands looking for survivors. Desperate cries from those trapped among the rubble could be heard by first responders bracing rain, snow and ongoing seismic activity, including one 7.5 magnitude jolt that was nearly as strong as the original quake. The US Geological Study said there have been at least 14 large tremors and 285 aftershocks since Sunday evening when the region was struck...
The Weather Channel
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Iran Near Turkey Border
A magnitude 5.9 quake hit near Khowy, Iran. Local media reported multiple deaths, though an official report was not available. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit near the Turkish-Iranian border in northwestern...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
HuffPost
Death Toll In Turkey-Syria Earthquake Surpasses 19,300
ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 19,300. Rescuers continued their race to pull...
Second powerful earthquake rocks Turkey hours after morning devastation
Turkey has been hit with a second earthquake measuring more than 7 magnitude, according to measurements from the US Geological Survey.The tremor, measuring 7.5 magnitude was picked up about four kilometres outside Ekinozu, central Turkey. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 7.7 magnitude, with its epicentre about 40 miles north north-east of Kahramanmaras, a depth of 2km.It comes after an earthquake hit close to Gaziantep, southeast Turkey – about 100 miles south of Ekinozu – as well as neighbouring Syria, killing more than 1,500.Thousands more were injured when the earthquake struck, collapsing apartment blocks and...
Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped After Turkey, Syria Rocked By Powerful Earthquake: 'Never Felt Anything Like It'
Over 50 people died and hundreds of others were trapped under debris in southern Turkey on Monday after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 collapsed dozens of buildings. What Happened: The tremors of the massive earthquake that triggered a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets were felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, reported Reuters.
Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake
The death toll in Syria and Turkey has topped 7,700.
Death toll tops 100 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.
Comments / 0