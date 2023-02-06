Read full article on original website
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Why Is Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammy Awards? Details on Her Tardy Arrival
Beyoncé has made history as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — but why is she late to the 2023 Grammys? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the songstresses’ tardy arrival. Why Was Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammys?. After...
Everyone seemed to love the Grammys ... except Ben Affleck
Sunday night's 2023 Grammy Awards made history, with dynamic performances from iconic musical artists. And through it all, Ben Affleck looked miserable.
Making Grammys 2023 history as a trans woman, Kim Petras celebrates her big win
Kim Petras and Sam Smith won the 2023 Grammy Award for pop duo/group performance for their hit collaboration, 'Unholy.'
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever?
See Every Head-Turning Arrival at the 2023 Grammys
The 2023 Grammys red carpet kicked off from LA's Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night, with E!'s Laverne Cox in charge of spotlighting the best celebrity looks. This year, there was high anticipation for Beyoncé, who was nominated for nine awards, with her album "Renaissance" recognized in one of the top four categories. After she attended Saturday's Roc Nation brunch in a futuristic minidress by Gareth Pugh, we saw more avant-garde moments from the renowned musician, consisting of a silver Gucci corset dress in the audience, followed by an architectural Balmain gown. Beyoncé, who dreams up her wardrobe with K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, skipped the red carpet and arrived late, missing her first win.
Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List
Watch: Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys. And the Grammy goes to... Music's biggest night of the year is finally here as the 2023 Grammy Awards are in full swing and plenty of the recording industry's most popular and respected artists have already been named winners (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here).
Beyonce breaks record for most Grammys in history despite losing top awards
A record that has stood for more than two decades at the Grammy Awards has been broken. With her four wins in 2023, Beyonce has passed conductor Georg Solti as the most awarded artist in the history of the awards. Check out the complete list of winners here. SEE2023 Grammy Awards: Full list of winners in all categories Beyonce came into these awards with 28 career wins. Solti’s record stood at 31 wins, the last of which he won posthumously in 1998, so the famed classical artist’s record held for a quarter century, since before Beyonce even won her first golden gramophone....
HollywoodLife
Adele’s Real Reaction To Harry Styles Winning AOTY At Grammys Revealed After Fans Claim She Walked Out
Adele, 34, appeared to get up and leave the Grammy Awards when Harry Styles, 29, won Album of the Year, or so we thought from a video that went viral on Twitter after the Feb. 5 award show. Luckily, the truth was revealed by Lizzo, 34, who was sitting with Adele at the Grammys, and recorded the moment Harry won AOTY for an epic TikTok. In Lizzo’s video, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker cheered for her pal Harry, before she panned the camera over to Adele, who jokingly asked Lizzo, “Why are you filming me for?” Adele seemed extremely cheery and super happy about Harry’s big win.
2023 Grammys: Fans Outraged After Aaron Carter Left Out of In Memoriam
Aaron Carter fans are calling out the Recording Academy for not honoring the late singer at the 2023 Grammys. During the Feb. 5 broadcast of the awards show, viewers noticed that Aaron—who died on...
Luke Combs Shares Touching Background Behind ‘Going Going Gone’ Ahead Of Tonight’s Grammys
Country music singer Luke Combs is ready for tonight’s 65th annual Grammy Awards. Not only is the country music hitmaker up for three Grammy Awards, but he is also one of the several big names heading onto the stage later tonight to perform during the annual event. Combs took...
4 biggest lessons learned from the shocking Grammys
The 2023 Grammys were full of chaotic wins and energetic performances. The winners this year ranged from expected sweepers to head-scratching underdogs. But we learn a little more about the Grammys and their tendencies every year, despite how weird they might feel sometimes. Here are the four biggest takeaways from this year’s show. SEEGrammys outrage: Beyonce loses Album of the Year (again) Number of nominations doesn’t equal strength It’s common to assume that an artist’s strength might be reflected in the total number of nominations they got. However, many winners proved this wrong. For example, Robert Glasper’s “Black Radio III” got two nominations...
Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton Take 2023 Grammys to ‘Higher Ground’
Stevie Wonder linked up with fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and country star Chris Stapleton for a special performance at the Grammy Awards. Introduced by Billy Crystal — who gave a shoutout to his legendary producer uncle, Milt Gabler — Wonder took the stage. Backed by the group WanMor, he took the crowd through the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Robinson then joined the stage for “Tears of a Clown,” which he co-wrote with Wonder and Hank Cosby in 1967. For the finale, Stapleton joined for “Higher Ground,” sporting a cowboy hat with a turquoise stone. They...
Conservatives blast ‘satanic’ Sam Smith at Grammys; ‘SNL’ highlights; more: Buzz
Sam Smith’s Grammys performance irks conservatives. Some people were mad Beyonce or Bad Bunny didn’t win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, or thought Taylor Swift should’ve won Song of the Year over Bonnie Raitt. Others were upset at Sam Smith’s fiery performance of “Unoly” with Kim Petras, which featured drag stars in devil costumes and Smith with devil horns. Billboard reports conservatives called it “satanic” on social media, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeting a video clip and writing “This... is... evil.” Right-wingers like podcaster Liz Wheeler further claimed that “demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan” and even pushed a conspiracy theory that Madonna, who introduced the number, looked like a “satanic” statue in New York City. Smith and Petras won Best Pop Dup/Group Performance for the song, making Petras the first transgender woman to win in the category.
Tems Opted for “Soft, But Sultry”for Her First Grammys
Breakout Nigerian artist Tems attended her very first Grammy Awards last night. The 27-year-old musician—who, last year, worked with Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, and Future—was up for multiple awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance (for her collaboration with Future) and Album of the Year (through her featured appearance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance). “I’ve never been in the same place with so many artists in one space before,” Tems says, speaking to Vogue on Monday morning, from her hotel room. “People coming together to celebrate work and art.”
Fans say Beyoncé was robbed of Grammys after reading Academy voters’ words
The Beyhive was buzzing furiously on Monday, Feb. 6, because they believe that Beyoncé was robbed of the Album of the Year (AOTY) award at the 2023 Grammys, which took place the night before. And, after viewing the words of some of the Recording Academy voters, there are legitimate reasons for their righteous indignation.
