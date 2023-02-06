Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
inkfreenews.com
Mack Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Firearm
WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of a stolen firearm. Jeffrey James Mack Jr., 28, 718 Taylor St., Elkhart, is charged with theft of a firearm, a level 5 felony. On Jan. 13, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy was...
abc57.com
Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash and Manhunt
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a motor vehicle crash near Michigan City and tracking of the driver, who fled on foot. Noah Scheetz, 21, of South Bend was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when the collision happened on Interstate 94 in late January. According...
abc57.com
Elkhart man found guilty in 2021 stabbing, sentencing scheduled for March 9
ELKHART, Ind.- An Elkhart man was found guilty of murder after a deadly stabbing back in 2021. Following the three-day trial, the jury found Jake Brunette guilty of murder. Brunette will be sentenced on March 9.
abc57.com
Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Marshall County
A South Bend man was arrested Monday, February 6 following a traffic stop conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in the area of U.S. 31 and 14th Road. Police say K9 Bear was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle where an alert was made of the presence of the odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A subsequent search inside of the vehicle allegedly revealed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and various ID cards, according to the report.
abc57.com
Woman accused of battery while on probation, spitting on officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for repeatedly punching her ex-boyfriend while on probation for battery, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charges were also filed against the woman for allegedly spitting on a police officer. Melena Wilson, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking for person, vehicle in connection with theft investigation at local business
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person and vehicle in connection with a theft investigation at a local Elkhart business in January. The vehicle is described as an older pickup truck, potentially a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint. If...
abc57.com
Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
2 men accused of drowning 17-year-old girl arrested 48 years later
Indiana State Police Investigators found a break in a 47-year-old cold case that led to the arrest of two suspected murderers.
abc57.com
South Bend Police determine Use of Force was not violated in November incident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police Department Chief of Police Scott Ruszkowski has determined officers involved in the November 2022 incident with a black man did not violate Use of Force policies, according to reports. The following groups within the police department continue to investigate the incident:. Supervisors. Use...
WNDU
4 cars involved in crash on State Road 933
Men charged in 1975 murder of North Webster teen appear in court. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John Lehman, 67, of Auburn were arrested on Monday in the murder of Laurel Mitchell, 17, of North Webster. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police say Carlton Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty...
Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
regionnewssource.org
SWAT Called For Wanted Man After Robbery
On Monday February 6th, 2023 at approximately 10:33 AM, Porter County Central Dispatch received a report that a male had attacked a female and stole her cell phone near the intersection of Samuelson Road and Laurel Avenue in Portage. At that time, an off-duty Portage Police Officer was in the immediate area in his fully marked police vehicle and he was able to responded to the scene within seconds.
abc57.com
Elkhart woman dies in crash on County Road 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 20 and 35 Monday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection at 9:48 a.m. for the crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford F450...
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Indiana State Police
BREMEN, Ind.-- The Indiana State Police is looking for its next class of state troopers. Now Hiring Michiana continues with a look at what it’s like to work at the Bremen post. Lt. Chad Larsh is the district commander of the Bremen post, which serves St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall...
