Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Husker athletes teach Lincoln kids about Black History Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker athletes visited local community centers on Tuesday to talk to youth about Black History Month. It gave Lincoln kids the opportunity to meet athletes and students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln like them. Huskers went to the Malone and F Street Community Centers. They...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

HIV disproportionately affects Black Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and local organizations are gearing up to increase testing. There’s been a lot of progress since HIV and AIDS first became a public health crisis, but the fight continues to increase awareness and testing. The Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Children’s Zoo opens registration for summer camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s that time of year again to register for Zoo Camp at Lincoln Children’s Zoo. This year campers can experience weeklong summer safari sessions, making each day a new adventure. Registration begins February 8th for zoo members and returning campers. The general public...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tominaga scores 24 points in Nebraska basketball’s road loss to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Nebraska Athletics) – Keisei Tominaga collected 24 points on Wednesday, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to the Michigan Wolverines 93-72 on the road. The Cornhuskers (11-14, 4-10) had two players score in double figures, led by Tominaga. Derrick Walker added 15 points, seven...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska women’s basketball holds off Northwestern for road win

EVANSTON, Ill. (Nebraska Athletics) – Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points to lead four Huskers in double figures Monday night as Nebraska built a 22-point second-half lead before holding on for a 78-66 win at Northwestern. Alexis Markowski notched her 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10...
EVANSTON, IL
klkntv.com

Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Cloudy, cooler, and blustery

A rain/snow mix affected the far southeast tip of the state for much of Wednesday night. All of this moisture ended up to the south and east of Lincoln, which was pretty much the expectation. This moisture exits southeast Nebraska by 6-7 a.m. Thursday. That said, another upper-level disturbance may...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE

