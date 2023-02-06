Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s LGBTQA+ Center celebrates 15th anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s LGBTQA+ Center celebrated 15 years of service to the community and students on Wednesday. Director Pat Tetreault said the growth the center has seen over the years has allowed it to provide the community more resources. “We do educational presentations...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools awarded $7 million federal grant to hire school counselors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Department of Education awarded Lincoln Public Schools a multimillion-dollar grant to ensure schools have counselors. Right now, only 30 of 40 LPS elementary schools have full-time counselors. Early in the school year, LPS Supervisor Lori Hemmett realized that there was a need for...
klkntv.com
Husker athletes teach Lincoln kids about Black History Month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker athletes visited local community centers on Tuesday to talk to youth about Black History Month. It gave Lincoln kids the opportunity to meet athletes and students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln like them. Huskers went to the Malone and F Street Community Centers. They...
klkntv.com
‘Couldn’t be more prepared’: Nebraska softball ready for season opener
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rhonda Revelle is entering her 31st season as Nebraska softball’s head coach. During a Wednesday press conference, Revelle said she was recently asked, “Does it feel like it’s been that long?”. “And I said, ‘No it feels like the first year all...
klkntv.com
Nebraska baseball retiring jerseys of Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three former Nebraska baseball players will have their jerseys retired in March. Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine will have their jersey numbers retired during a ceremony at Nebraska’s game against Illinois on March 24. The three Huskers are the first in the...
klkntv.com
HIV disproportionately affects Black Nebraskans
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and local organizations are gearing up to increase testing. There’s been a lot of progress since HIV and AIDS first became a public health crisis, but the fight continues to increase awareness and testing. The Douglas County...
klkntv.com
New location for Lincoln’s Special Victims Unit will help it enforce law and order
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Special Victims Unit of the Lincoln Police Department is moving to a new location. The unit relocated to the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was at the center Tuesday to discuss the reasoning behind the transition. “This move enables our dedicated...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Children’s Zoo opens registration for summer camp
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s that time of year again to register for Zoo Camp at Lincoln Children’s Zoo. This year campers can experience weeklong summer safari sessions, making each day a new adventure. Registration begins February 8th for zoo members and returning campers. The general public...
klkntv.com
Officials say ‘combination of factors’ led to pipeline leak at Kansas-Nebraska border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – TC Energy determined that a “combination of factors” caused the Keystone pipeline spill near the Kansas-Nebraska border in December. In a statement released Thursday, TC Energy said stress on the pipe and a welding flaw were some of the factors that led to the leak, which was about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Tominaga scores 24 points in Nebraska basketball’s road loss to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Nebraska Athletics) – Keisei Tominaga collected 24 points on Wednesday, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to the Michigan Wolverines 93-72 on the road. The Cornhuskers (11-14, 4-10) had two players score in double figures, led by Tominaga. Derrick Walker added 15 points, seven...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s basketball holds off Northwestern for road win
EVANSTON, Ill. (Nebraska Athletics) – Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points to lead four Huskers in double figures Monday night as Nebraska built a 22-point second-half lead before holding on for a 78-66 win at Northwestern. Alexis Markowski notched her 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here are some highlights and scores from Tuesday night high school basketball action. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Fremont Archbishop Bergan 57.
klkntv.com
Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
klkntv.com
Cloudy, cooler, and blustery
A rain/snow mix affected the far southeast tip of the state for much of Wednesday night. All of this moisture ended up to the south and east of Lincoln, which was pretty much the expectation. This moisture exits southeast Nebraska by 6-7 a.m. Thursday. That said, another upper-level disturbance may...
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
klkntv.com
School bus involved in crash near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Public Schools bus was involved in a crash while heading to Hill Elementary early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road around 7:50 a.m. A silver Honda at the scene had damage to the driver’s side. No...
klkntv.com
Burglar slips into Dunkin’ in Lincoln, pries open safe and takes off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police say someone broke into a local doughnut shop and pried open its safe overnight. Lincoln Police officers were called to the Dunkin’ near 84th and O Streets early Wednesday morning. A manager told police that the backdoor was found ajar, and a safe...
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
klkntv.com
Lincoln standoff suspect lied about having gun but did have 7 warrants, authorities say
UPDATE, 10:05 a.m. — A man is in custody following Wednesday morning’s standoff in Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old David Barrett claimed to have a gun, but deputies never found a weapon. Holdrege Street was blocked for about 30 minutes, and people were asked...
