New Cumberland, PA

FOX 43

Lancaster Motel catches fire, no injures reported

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a motel fire in Lancaster County. According to Steve Gribble, the chief of Ronks Fire Company, the Lancaster Motel, located at 2628 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampter Township, caught fire earlier Wednesday. There were no reported injuries and the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Deadly crash in Lancaster County, 1 dead

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash turned deadly in Lancaster County at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township on Wednesday. The Lancaster County coroner has confirmed the victim is an adult man. The accident involved an Amazon truck and a Chevy SUV. It occurred around 5:20...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death

Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg detectives say they're investigating a body found Wednesday as a suspicious death. A city spokesperson says the woman was discovered around 3 p.m. near North 3rd and South Streets. Witnesses say she was found on a sidewalk near a homeless shelter, but it's not known if she was a client there. City officials are treating her death as suspicious until they hear differently from the Dauphin County coroner. Her name hasn't been released.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County attempted homicide case advances

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Robert Lee Suders, the suspect charged after two people were stabbed in Mt. Holly Springs. Suders is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of theft.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle contractor was sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Home Improvement Fraud, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office. Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mike Kalinich and ordered he pays more than $75,000 in restitution to...
CARLISLE, PA
wfmd.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal

It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash

A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
echo-pilot.com

Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
