Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Lancaster Motel catches fire, no injures reported
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a motel fire in Lancaster County. According to Steve Gribble, the chief of Ronks Fire Company, the Lancaster Motel, located at 2628 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampter Township, caught fire earlier Wednesday. There were no reported injuries and the...
Woman found dead on Harrisburg street Wednesday died of medical episode, authorities say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman found dead in the area of 3rd and South streets in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon died of a medical episode, a city spokesperson said Thursday. The woman's body was found shortly before 3 p.m., according to Matt Maisel, Director of Communications for the City...
WGAL
Deadly crash in Lancaster County, 1 dead
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash turned deadly in Lancaster County at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township on Wednesday. The Lancaster County coroner has confirmed the victim is an adult man. The accident involved an Amazon truck and a Chevy SUV. It occurred around 5:20...
Troopers release identity of 1 dead after Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was pronounced dead after the coroner responded to the scene of a Lancaster County car crash last night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the first call to police came in at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 8. The crash reportedly occurred along Lancaster...
iheart.com
Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death
Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg detectives say they're investigating a body found Wednesday as a suspicious death. A city spokesperson says the woman was discovered around 3 p.m. near North 3rd and South Streets. Witnesses say she was found on a sidewalk near a homeless shelter, but it's not known if she was a client there. City officials are treating her death as suspicious until they hear differently from the Dauphin County coroner. Her name hasn't been released.
Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
Dauphin County man believed neighborhood cat scratched his car, prompting shooting: police
A neighborhood cat who was shot in the neck a couple of weeks ago was found by an Upper Paxton Township woman who fed her regularly. According to court records, when the woman called authorities around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 for the wounded animal, she told investigators that her neighbor was always complaining about the cat.
local21news.com
PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police in need of doors, windows for training
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — House flippers and remodelers in Dauphin County could be hometown heroes. The Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for donations of windows and doors in their frames. Officers will use them for training as they learn how to break through them for emergencies. Door...
abc27.com
Cumberland County attempted homicide case advances
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Robert Lee Suders, the suspect charged after two people were stabbed in Mt. Holly Springs. Suders is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of theft.
WGAL
Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
Dauphin County man used air rifle to shoot cat in the neck: police
An Elizabethville man shot a feral cat multiple times with an air rifle, according to state police who filed charges on Tuesday. Alex Martin Yates, 31, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals, state police said. The wounded...
WGAL
Loaded gun found in York County man's carry-on at Harrisburg International Airport
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — TheTransportation Security Administration says its officers at Harrisburg International Airport prevented a York County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight on Monday. The 9mm gun was loaded with seven bullets. The gun was caught as the man, who is from Dillsburg, entered the...
abc27.com
Carlisle contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle contractor was sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Home Improvement Fraud, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office. Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mike Kalinich and ordered he pays more than $75,000 in restitution to...
wfmd.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities
Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David...
Dauphin County police searching for suspects in $4,000 theft of elderly woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are attempting to identify two suspects following the robbery of an elderly woman. According to the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police, on Jan. 27 an elderly woman reported a credit card stolen from her purse while she was out shopping. Fraudulent charges were then reported to her account.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
echo-pilot.com
Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County
A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0