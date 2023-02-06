Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg detectives say they're investigating a body found Wednesday as a suspicious death. A city spokesperson says the woman was discovered around 3 p.m. near North 3rd and South Streets. Witnesses say she was found on a sidewalk near a homeless shelter, but it's not known if she was a client there. City officials are treating her death as suspicious until they hear differently from the Dauphin County coroner. Her name hasn't been released.

